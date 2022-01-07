GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Hampton Christian 26
Churchland 53, Maury 24
Indian River 49, Grassfield 34
James River-Buchanan 43, Glenvar 32
James River-Midlothian 50, Lloyd Bird 37
Kecoughtan 56, Denbigh 10
Mills Godwin 33, Douglas Freeman 31
Norfolk Christian School 37, Cape Henry Collegiate 25
Patrick County 53, Tunstall 15
Rustburg 56, William Campbell 46
Salem 45, Cave Spring 43
Timberlake Christian 38, Westover Christian 30
Windsor 50, Greensville County 42
Woodside 35, Phoebus 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Giles, ppd.
Fauquier vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.
Gainesville vs. Freedom (South Riding), ppd.
Kellam vs. Kempsville, ppd.
Menchville vs. Bethel, ppd.
Salem-Va. Beach vs. Princess Anne, ppd.
Turner Ashby vs. Luray, ppd.
Warwick vs. Gloucester, ppd.
