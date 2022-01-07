GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Hampton Christian 26 Churchland 53, Maury 24 Indian River 49, Grassfield 34 James…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Hampton Christian 26

Churchland 53, Maury 24

Indian River 49, Grassfield 34

James River-Buchanan 43, Glenvar 32

James River-Midlothian 50, Lloyd Bird 37

Kecoughtan 56, Denbigh 10

Mills Godwin 33, Douglas Freeman 31

Norfolk Christian School 37, Cape Henry Collegiate 25

Patrick County 53, Tunstall 15

Rustburg 56, William Campbell 46

Salem 45, Cave Spring 43

Timberlake Christian 38, Westover Christian 30

Windsor 50, Greensville County 42

Woodside 35, Phoebus 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Giles, ppd.

Fauquier vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.

Gainesville vs. Freedom (South Riding), ppd.

Kellam vs. Kempsville, ppd.

Menchville vs. Bethel, ppd.

Salem-Va. Beach vs. Princess Anne, ppd.

Turner Ashby vs. Luray, ppd.

Warwick vs. Gloucester, ppd.

