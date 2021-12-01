Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Briar Woods 61, Loudoun County 15 Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Frank Cox 23 Colgan…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 61, Loudoun County 15

Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Frank Cox 23

Colgan 47, Brooke Point 38

Flint Hill School 66, National Cathedral, D.C. 16

Glen Allen 67, Matoaca 57

Glenvar 70, Craig County 24

John Battle 58, George Wythe-Wytheville 50

Lord Botetourt 66, Hidden Valley 30

Marion 61, Honaker 49

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 50, Bassett 21

Narrows 72, Giles 37

Southampton Academy 36, Ridgecroft, N.C. 31

Steward School 54, Trinity Episcopal 37

Wakefield Country Day 23, Quantico 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

