Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 65, Graham 61 Blacksburg 51, Hidden Valley 15 Brentsville 60, Liberty-Bealeton 30 Bruton 44, Warhill 26…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 65, Graham 61

Blacksburg 51, Hidden Valley 15

Brentsville 60, Liberty-Bealeton 30

Bruton 44, Warhill 26

Carroll County 71, William Byrd 22

Charlottesville 45, Fluvanna 42

Christchurch 34, Trinity Episcopal 25

Colgan 51, Gar-Field 18

Craig County 47, Bath County 33

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 55, Thomas Walker 47

Dan River 49, Martinsville 45

Dinwiddie 42, Amelia County 36

Douglas Freeman 59, Goochland 36

Eastern Montgomery 47, Highland-Monterey 9

First Colonial 100, Frank Cox 27

Fort Chiswell 45, Grayson County 38

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Giles 16

Grafton 58, Tabb 28

Grassfield 69, Atlantic Shores Christian 51

Hampton 67, Bethel 38

Hanover 65, Varina 24

Heritage-Newport News 41, Gloucester 37

Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 32

Highland Springs 85, Atlee 27

Honaker 54, Richlands 46

James River-Midlothian 56, Huguenot 15

John R. Lewis 50, Annandale 30

Kellam 47, Bayside 44

King George 46, Washington & Lee 22

King William 66, Mathews 36

Lake Taylor 63, Churchland 56

Lebanon 42, Castlewood 15

Lord Botetourt 59, Cave Spring 36

Louisa 55, Western Albemarle 32

Luray 70, Rappahannock County 38

Magna Vista 51, GW-Danville 19

Manor High School 78, Maury 14

Marion 65, Northwood 8

Massaponax 64, Mountain View 17

McLean 72, George Marshall 33

Menchville 73, Woodside 19

Millbrook 59, Harrisonburg 37

Mountain View Christian Academy 44, Eukarya Christian 14

Mountain View High School 48, East Rockingham 33

Nansemond-Suffolk 45, Norfolk Collegiate 17

New Kent 49, York 24

Norfolk Christian School 58, Arcadia 20

North Stafford 61, Riverbend 58

Norview 78, Booker T. Washington 24

Oakton 49, James Wood 34

Oscar Smith 57, Tallwood 27

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Salem 42

Poquoson 65, Jamestown 48

Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 24

Salem-Va. Beach 70, Green Run 9

Sherando 60, Skyline 23

Smithfield 60, Lafayette 39

The Covenant School 69, Fuqua School 14

Timberlake Christian 45, Temple Christian 42

Twin Springs 48, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 21

Western Branch 71, Ocean Lakes 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mechanicsville High School vs. Armstrong, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.