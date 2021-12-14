Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 65, Graham 61
Blacksburg 51, Hidden Valley 15
Brentsville 60, Liberty-Bealeton 30
Bruton 44, Warhill 26
Carroll County 71, William Byrd 22
Charlottesville 45, Fluvanna 42
Christchurch 34, Trinity Episcopal 25
Colgan 51, Gar-Field 18
Craig County 47, Bath County 33
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 55, Thomas Walker 47
Dan River 49, Martinsville 45
Dinwiddie 42, Amelia County 36
Douglas Freeman 59, Goochland 36
Eastern Montgomery 47, Highland-Monterey 9
First Colonial 100, Frank Cox 27
Fort Chiswell 45, Grayson County 38
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Giles 16
Grafton 58, Tabb 28
Grassfield 69, Atlantic Shores Christian 51
Hampton 67, Bethel 38
Hanover 65, Varina 24
Heritage-Newport News 41, Gloucester 37
Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 32
Highland Springs 85, Atlee 27
Honaker 54, Richlands 46
James River-Midlothian 56, Huguenot 15
John R. Lewis 50, Annandale 30
Kellam 47, Bayside 44
King George 46, Washington & Lee 22
King William 66, Mathews 36
Lake Taylor 63, Churchland 56
Lebanon 42, Castlewood 15
Lord Botetourt 59, Cave Spring 36
Louisa 55, Western Albemarle 32
Luray 70, Rappahannock County 38
Magna Vista 51, GW-Danville 19
Manor High School 78, Maury 14
Marion 65, Northwood 8
Massaponax 64, Mountain View 17
McLean 72, George Marshall 33
Menchville 73, Woodside 19
Millbrook 59, Harrisonburg 37
Mountain View Christian Academy 44, Eukarya Christian 14
Mountain View High School 48, East Rockingham 33
Nansemond-Suffolk 45, Norfolk Collegiate 17
New Kent 49, York 24
Norfolk Christian School 58, Arcadia 20
North Stafford 61, Riverbend 58
Norview 78, Booker T. Washington 24
Oakton 49, James Wood 34
Oscar Smith 57, Tallwood 27
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Salem 42
Poquoson 65, Jamestown 48
Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 24
Salem-Va. Beach 70, Green Run 9
Sherando 60, Skyline 23
Smithfield 60, Lafayette 39
The Covenant School 69, Fuqua School 14
Timberlake Christian 45, Temple Christian 42
Twin Springs 48, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 21
Western Branch 71, Ocean Lakes 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mechanicsville High School vs. Armstrong, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
