Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 64, Auburn 55

Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 30

Buffalo Gap 57, Covington 25

Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Currituck County, N.C. 21

Charlottesville 48, Wilson Memorial 40

E.C. Glass 77, Heritage-Lynchburg 10

Grundy 46, Lebanon 43

Jefferson Forest 46, Brookville 36

Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 36

Madison County 66, Culpeper 21

Midlothian 43, Douglas Freeman 30

Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Hickory 30

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, William Fleming 29

Staunton River 59, Bassett 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

