CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 64, Auburn 55

Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 30

Buffalo Gap 57, Covington 25

Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Currituck County, N.C. 21

Charlottesville 48, Wilson Memorial 40

E.C. Glass 77, Heritage-Lynchburg 10

Grundy 46, Lebanon 43

Jefferson Forest 46, Brookville 36

Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 36

Madison County 66, Culpeper 21

Midlothian 43, Douglas Freeman 30

Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Hickory 30

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, William Fleming 29

Staunton River 59, Bassett 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

DHS continues rolling out new cyber requirements to transportation sector

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up