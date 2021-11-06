CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 5:15 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Glenvar 54, Giles 6

Maret, D.C. 40, Flint Hill School 6

Potomac School 40, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 7

St. Albans, D.C. 14, Episcopal 10

St. Christopher’s 48, Collegiate-Richmond 14

Twin Valley 36, Hurley 28

Woodbridge 16, Gar-Field 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

