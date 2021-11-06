Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Glenvar 54, Giles 6
Maret, D.C. 40, Flint Hill School 6
Potomac School 40, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 7
St. Albans, D.C. 14, Episcopal 10
St. Christopher’s 48, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Twin Valley 36, Hurley 28
Woodbridge 16, Gar-Field 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.