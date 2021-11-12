PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= First Round= Class 6A= Region A= Manchester 59, Ocean Lakes 7 Region B= Battlefield 36, Colonial…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 6A=

Region A=

Manchester 59, Ocean Lakes 7

Region B=

Battlefield 36, Colonial Forge 14

Freedom (W) 63, Forest Park 0

Osbourn 10, Gar-Field 0

Unity Reed 49, Patriot 35

Region C=

James Robinson 52, Alexandria City 13

Lake Braddock 44, Justice High School 19

South County 16, West Springfield 13

Region D=

Centreville 42, Chantilly 25

James Madison 38, George Marshall 6

South Lakes 36, Yorktown 21

Westfield 17, Wakefield 0

Class 5A=

Region A=

Green Run 60, Tallwood 14

Indian River 35, Bayside 6

Kempsville 41, Hickory 0

Salem-Va. Beach 27, Frank Cox 20

Region B=

Nansemond River 18, Kecoughtan 12

Region C=

Douglas Freeman 31, Lloyd Bird 26

Hermitage 42, Glen Allen 7

Highland Springs 63, J.R. Tucker 0

Midlothian 42, Mills Godwin 13

Region D=

Mountain View 42, Woodgrove 35

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Massaponax 28

Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9

Stone Bridge 50, Independence 20

Class 4A=

Region A=

Warhill 25, Warwick 14

Region B=

Dinwiddie 49, Atlee 14

King George 21, Chancellor 7

Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Matoaca 25

Varina 28, Powhatan 27, OT

Region C=

Broad Run 41, Sherando 13

Heritage (Leesburg) 32, James Wood 6

Tuscarora 48, Kettle Run 12

Region D=

GW-Danville 63, Orange County 21

Salem 35, Amherst County 0

Western Albemarle 28, Halifax County 7

Class 3A=

Region A=

Hopewell 54, Lake Taylor 27

York 21, Southampton 6

Region B=

Brentsville 49, Warren County 0

Goochland 24, Culpeper 23

James Monroe 35, Skyline 21

Meridian High School 45, Armstrong 0

Region C=

Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7

Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12

Heritage-Lynchburg 45, Waynesboro 10

Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7

Region D=

Abingdon 28, Northside 14

Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13

Christiansburg 48, Staunton River 0

Lord Botetourt 41, Hidden Valley 6

Class 2A=

Region A=

King William 47, Greensville County 16

Poquoson 42, Brunswick 20

TJHS 7, Amelia County 0

Region B=

Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0

Strasburg 22, Buckingham County 19

Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7

Region C=

Glenvar 56, Patrick County 14

Martinsville 16, James River-Buchanan 13

Radford 47, Floyd County 27

Region D=

Central – Wise 43, Tazewell 14

Graham 62, Lee High 32

Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28

Class 1A=

Region A=

Essex 49, Rappahannock 6

K&Q Central 28, Colonial Beach 8

Northumberland 26, Washington & Lee 7

West Point 41, Northampton 37

Region B=

William Campbell 14, Sussex Central 12

Region C=

Galax 42, Grayson County 7

Giles 47, Eastern Montgomery 16

Parry McCluer 36, Narrows 8

Region D=

Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37

Holston 42, Honaker 7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Twin Valley 12

VISAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Semifinal=

Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Fredericksburg Christian 0

