CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 6A=

Region A=

Manchester 59, Ocean Lakes 7

Region B=

Battlefield 36, Colonial Forge 14

Freedom (W) 63, Forest Park 0

Osbourn 10, Gar-Field 0

Unity Reed 49, Patriot 35

Region C=

James Robinson 52, Alexandria City 13

Lake Braddock 44, Justice High School 19

South County 16, West Springfield 13

Region D=

Centreville 42, Chantilly 25

James Madison 38, George Marshall 6

South Lakes 36, Yorktown 21

Westfield 17, Wakefield 0

Class 5A=

Region A=

Green Run 60, Tallwood 14

Indian River 35, Bayside 6

Kempsville 41, Hickory 0

Salem-Va. Beach 27, Frank Cox 20

Region B=

Nansemond River 18, Kecoughtan 12

Region C=

Douglas Freeman 31, Lloyd Bird 26

Hermitage 42, Glen Allen 7

Highland Springs 63, J.R. Tucker 0

Midlothian 42, Mills Godwin 13

Region D=

Mountain View 42, Woodgrove 35

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Massaponax 28

Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9

Stone Bridge 50, Independence 20

Class 4A=

Region A=

Warhill 25, Warwick 14

Region B=

Dinwiddie 49, Atlee 14

King George 21, Chancellor 7

Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Matoaca 25

Varina 28, Powhatan 27, OT

Region C=

Broad Run 41, Sherando 13

Heritage (Leesburg) 32, James Wood 6

Tuscarora 48, Kettle Run 12

Region D=

GW-Danville 63, Orange County 21

Salem 35, Amherst County 0

Western Albemarle 28, Halifax County 7

Class 3A=

Region A=

Hopewell 54, Lake Taylor 27

York 21, Southampton 6

Region B=

Brentsville 49, Warren County 0

Goochland 24, Culpeper 23

James Monroe 35, Skyline 21

Meridian High School 45, Armstrong 0

Region C=

Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7

Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12

Heritage-Lynchburg 45, Waynesboro 10

Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7

Region D=

Abingdon 28, Northside 14

Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13

Christiansburg 48, Staunton River 0

Lord Botetourt 41, Hidden Valley 6

Class 2A=

Region A=

King William 47, Greensville County 16

Poquoson 42, Brunswick 20

TJHS 7, Amelia County 0

Region B=

Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0

Strasburg 22, Buckingham County 19

Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7

Region C=

Glenvar 56, Patrick County 14

Martinsville 16, James River-Buchanan 13

Radford 47, Floyd County 27

Region D=

Central – Wise 43, Tazewell 14

Graham 62, Lee High 32

Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28

Class 1A=

Region A=

Essex 49, Rappahannock 6

K&Q Central 28, Colonial Beach 8

Northumberland 26, Washington & Lee 7

West Point 41, Northampton 37

Region B=

William Campbell 14, Sussex Central 12

Region C=

Galax 42, Grayson County 7

Giles 47, Eastern Montgomery 16

Parry McCluer 36, Narrows 8

Region D=

Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37

Holston 42, Honaker 7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Twin Valley 12

VISAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Semifinal=

Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Fredericksburg Christian 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up