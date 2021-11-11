CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Drug samples from Breeders'…

Drug samples from Breeders’ Cup horses cleared by lab

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 1:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — All samples collected from horses competing in the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar have tested clear.

The Kenneth L. Maddy Equine Analytical Chemistry Laboratory at UC Davis announced the results Thursday.

All horses competing in the world championships last weekend were tested for total carbon dioxide levels in blood as a way to prohibit enhancing performance. The Maddy Lab cleared TCO2 samples on 148 horses that competed in the 14 races along with 69 horses that competed in other races on Friday and Saturday.

Post-race testing was done for prohibited drugs on the first four finishers in all Cup races and any additional random horses selected by the stewards consistent with California Horse Racing Board protocol. Post-race testing was done on both blood and urine samples.

There were no fatalities in the races nor any observable injuries to the horses, the California Horse Racing Board said.

Jockeys rode under California’s restrictive whip rules. Florent Geroux and E.T. Baird were fined $5,000 each for exceeding the six strikes per race limit set by the state racing board. Tom Eaves was fined $1,000 for raising his whip above shoulder level before a strike.

All horses competed for the first time in the 14 races without the antibleeding medication Lasix.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up