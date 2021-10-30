Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 4:20 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bethel 45, Heritage-Newport News 20

Fairfax 52, James Robinson 28

Falls Church 35, John R. Lewis 14

John Handley 49, Liberty-Bealeton 40

Kenston Forest 26, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 16

King’s Fork High School 56, Lakeland 20

Potomac School 20, Maret, D.C. 15

Randolph-Macon Academy 45, Broadwater Academy 14

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49, Bishop Ireton 13

Unity Reed 28, Freedom (South Riding) 14

Virginia High 48, Marion 14

Woodside 45, Denbigh 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

