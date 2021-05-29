MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Maryland and Virginia advance…

Maryland and Virginia advance to men’s lacrosse title game

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 7:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Maryland's John Geppert (20) guards Duke's Nakeie Montgomery (15)in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.
Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant via AP
Duke's Jake Caputo (6) guards Maryland's Eric Malever (4) in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.
Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant via AP
VVirginia's Charlie Bertrand (41) and Ian Laviano (3) celebrate after a goal against North Carolina in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.
Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant via AP
North Carolina's Cole Herbert (6) passes to teammate William Perry (3) against Virginia in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.
Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant via AP
Maryland's Joshua Coffman (28) is guarded by Duke's Brian Smyth (26) in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.
Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant via AP
Maryland's Anthony Demaio (16) celebrates after scoring a goal against Duke in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.
Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant via AP
Maryland's Roman Puglise (8) passes the ball down the field against Duke in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.
Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant via AP
Duke's Brennan O'Neill (34) is guarded by Maryland's Brett Makar(43) in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.
Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant via AP
Duke's Jake Caputo (6) guards Maryland's Eric Malever (4) in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.
Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant via AP
Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas (12) celebrates a goal against Duke in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.
Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant via AP
(1/10)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jared Bernhardt had five goals and two assists, goalie Logan McNaney made a career-high 17 saves, and third-seeded Maryland beat second-seeded Duke 14-5 on Saturday in the Division I men’s lacrosse semifinals at cold and rainy Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

Bernhardt has scored a school-record 200 career goals at Maryland (15-0), and 16 have come in the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils (14-3) were held to a season low in goals, but Michael Sowers had two of them in his final college game. He finished his career with 383 points, second all-time to Lyle Thompson (400) of the Albany Great Danes.

In Saturday’s other semifinal, reigning national champion Virginia used a 6-0 run in the second quarter and held on late to beat top-seeded North Carolina 12-11 and earn a chance to defend its 2019 title.

Connor Shellenberger led the fourth-seeded Cavaliers (13-4) with two goals and four assists, goalie Alex Rode made 15 saves, and Ian Laviano notched the game-winner in the final minute of the third quarter.

The Tar Heels (13-3) got two goals from William Perry in the fourth quarter, the second with 3:05 to go, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

There was no tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up