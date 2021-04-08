Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Annandale 41, McLean 14 Hayfield 34, Herndon 20 John Champe 49, C.D. Hylton 6 Lebanon 21, Lee High…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 41, McLean 14

Hayfield 34, Herndon 20

John Champe 49, C.D. Hylton 6

Lebanon 21, Lee High 14

Lightridge 35, Manassas Park 0

VHSL Regional Semifinal=

Class 6A=

Region A=

Oscar Smith 48, Grassfield 0

Thomas Dale 41, Franklin County 31

Class 4A=

Region D=

GW-Danville 42, Pulaski County 35

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

