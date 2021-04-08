Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Annandale 41, McLean 14
Hayfield 34, Herndon 20
John Champe 49, C.D. Hylton 6
Lebanon 21, Lee High 14
Lightridge 35, Manassas Park 0
VHSL Regional Semifinal=
Class 6A=
Region A=
Oscar Smith 48, Grassfield 0
Thomas Dale 41, Franklin County 31
Class 4A=
Region D=
GW-Danville 42, Pulaski County 35
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
