Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 10:00 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 41, McLean 14

Hayfield 34, Herndon 20

John Champe 49, C.D. Hylton 6

Lebanon 21, Lee High 14

Lightridge 35, Manassas Park 0

VHSL Regional Semifinal=

Class 6A=

Region A=

Oscar Smith 48, Grassfield 0

Thomas Dale 41, Franklin County 31

Class 4A=

Region D=

GW-Danville 42, Pulaski County 35

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

