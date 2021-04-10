CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 8:17 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ridgeview 38, Richlands 34

VHSL Regional Semifinal=

Class 5A=

Region A=

Deep Creek 20, Frank Cox 7

Maury 20, Salem-Va. Beach 7

Region B=

Highland Springs 34, Prince George 0

Class 4A=

Region A=

Churchland 38, Warhill 12

Lake Taylor 40, Warwick 0

Region B=

Monacan 28, Patrick Henry-Ashland 19

Class 3A=

Region A=

Lafayette 35, New Kent 0

Phoebus 28, Hopewell 7

Region D=

Lord Botetourt 55, Christiansburg 0

Class 2A=

Region D=

Union 30, Graham 24

Class 1A=

Region A=

West Point 18, Rappahannock 17

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

