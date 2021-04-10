Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ridgeview 38, Richlands 34
VHSL Regional Semifinal=
Class 5A=
Region A=
Deep Creek 20, Frank Cox 7
Maury 20, Salem-Va. Beach 7
Region B=
Highland Springs 34, Prince George 0
Class 4A=
Region A=
Churchland 38, Warhill 12
Lake Taylor 40, Warwick 0
Region B=
Monacan 28, Patrick Henry-Ashland 19
Class 3A=
Region A=
Lafayette 35, New Kent 0
Phoebus 28, Hopewell 7
Region D=
Lord Botetourt 55, Christiansburg 0
Class 2A=
Region D=
Union 30, Graham 24
Class 1A=
Region A=
West Point 18, Rappahannock 17
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.