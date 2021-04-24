Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL State Semifinal= Class 6A= Oscar Smith 21, Massaponax 14 South County 29, James Madison 22 Class 5A=…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL State Semifinal=

Class 6A=

Oscar Smith 21, Massaponax 14

South County 29, James Madison 22

Class 5A=

Highland Springs 13, Maury 0

Stone Bridge 46, William Fleming 13

Class 4A=

Lake Taylor 44, King George 29

Salem 21, Tuscarora 14

Class 3A=

Lafayette 17, Independence 13

Lord Botetourt 24, Liberty Christian 22

Class 2A=

Appomattox 51, Union 20

Stuarts Draft 44, Poquoson 13

Class 1A=

Riverheads 52, West Point 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.