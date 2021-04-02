CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 9:24 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 42, West Potomac 14

Castlewood 51, Thomas Walker 12

Christiansburg 57, Blacksburg 0

Deep Creek 23, Western Branch 12

Deep Run 28, Mills Godwin 0

Freedom (W) 55, Colgan 0

GW-Danville 46, Halifax County 0

Glenvar 60, Alleghany 0

Heritage-Lynchburg 31, E.C. Glass 7

Hermitage 41, J.R. Tucker 0

Holston 35, Chilhowie 0

James Monroe 17, Caroline 6

King George 42, Spotsylvania 15

Lafayette 49, York 6

Liberty Christian 56, Amherst County 0

Liberty-Bedford 34, Rustburg 22

Lord Botetourt def. Northside, forfeit

Louisa 27, Albemarle 8

Monticello 55, Fluvanna 21

Narrows 34, Giles 0

Norview 32, Granby 0

Oscar Smith 66, Indian River 6

Prince George 36, Meadowbrook 0

Salem 27, Pulaski County 14

Western Albemarle 34, Orange County 18

William Byrd 33, Staunton River 14

William Campbell 48, Altavista 13

