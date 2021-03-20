CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 10:44 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Benedictine 45, St. Christopher’s 7

Bishop Ireton 45, Bishop O’Connell 7

Broadwater Academy 56, Kenston Forest 46

Churchland 28, Granby 7

Eastern Montgomery 41, Bland County 6

Freedom (W) 54, Potomac 0

Fuqua School 82, Richmond Christian 62

George Wythe-Wytheville 38, Auburn 3

Giles 62, Alleghany 7

Glenvar 16, Radford 14

Goochland 47, Orange County 18

Graham 51, Virginia High 0

Independence 63, Strasburg 44

James Monroe 48, Chancellor 31

New Kent 42, Grafton 7

Oscar Smith 51, Deep Creek 0

Page County 47, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 20

Parry McCluer 50, Bath County 14

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 30, Grundy 8

Paul VI Catholic High School 36, St. John Paul the Great 14

Petersburg 42, Meadowbrook 6

Phoebus 33, Kecoughtan 6

Potomac Falls 20, Riverside 6

Richlands 63, Marion 14

Ridgeview 34, Gate City 13

Skyline 50, Manassas Park 7

Thomas Dale 39, Prince George 7

Twin Springs 20, Thomas Walker 0

Twin Valley 22, Honaker 20

William Monroe 21, Warren County 0

Woodbridge 18, Colgan 14

Woodside 13, Hampton 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Covington vs. Narrows, ccd.

Lafayette vs. Bruton, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

