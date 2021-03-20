Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Benedictine 45, St. Christopher’s 7
Bishop Ireton 45, Bishop O’Connell 7
Broadwater Academy 56, Kenston Forest 46
Churchland 28, Granby 7
Eastern Montgomery 41, Bland County 6
Freedom (W) 54, Potomac 0
Fuqua School 82, Richmond Christian 62
George Wythe-Wytheville 38, Auburn 3
Giles 62, Alleghany 7
Glenvar 16, Radford 14
Goochland 47, Orange County 18
Graham 51, Virginia High 0
Independence 63, Strasburg 44
James Monroe 48, Chancellor 31
New Kent 42, Grafton 7
Oscar Smith 51, Deep Creek 0
Page County 47, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 20
Parry McCluer 50, Bath County 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 30, Grundy 8
Paul VI Catholic High School 36, St. John Paul the Great 14
Petersburg 42, Meadowbrook 6
Phoebus 33, Kecoughtan 6
Potomac Falls 20, Riverside 6
Richlands 63, Marion 14
Ridgeview 34, Gate City 13
Skyline 50, Manassas Park 7
Thomas Dale 39, Prince George 7
Twin Springs 20, Thomas Walker 0
Twin Valley 22, Honaker 20
William Monroe 21, Warren County 0
Woodbridge 18, Colgan 14
Woodside 13, Hampton 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Covington vs. Narrows, ccd.
Lafayette vs. Bruton, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.