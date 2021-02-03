Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 51, Bland County 50 Carroll County 69, Giles 51 Cave Spring 74, Glenvar 59 Chancellor 76,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 51, Bland County 50

Carroll County 69, Giles 51

Cave Spring 74, Glenvar 59

Chancellor 76, Louisa 55

Charlottesville 42, Albemarle 36

Christiansburg 73, Blacksburg 65

Council 53, Hurley 30

Courtland 71, Caroline 47

Cumberland 53, Amelia County 37

Dominion 62, Park View-Sterling 24

Fluvanna 63, Orange County 59

Franklin 50, Windsor 37

Galax 50, Grayson County 41

Gate City 56, Ridgeview 51

Goochland 61, Charles City County High School 58, OT

Hanover 58, Mechanicsville High School 36

Hayfield 65, West Potomac 52

Highland-Warrenton 84, Unity Reed High Schoo 59

Honaker 49, Grundy 44

James River-Buchanan 86, Floyd County 61

Kellam 45, Tallwood 36

Landstown 59, Princess Anne 49

Loudoun Valley 69, Broad Run 63

Madison County 62, Luray 33

Marion 56, Lebanon 45

Midlothian 59, Powhatan 46

Monacan 66, James River-Midlothian 64

North Cross 63, Carlisle 53

Osbourn 62, John Champe 53

Potomac 71, C.D. Hylton 58

Salem-Va. Beach 72, Bayside 71

Skyline 75, Warren County 54

Smithfield 43, Poquoson 19

Thomas Walker 71, Castlewood 58

Tuscarora 75, Heritage (Leesburg) 61

West Springfield 45, Fairfax 41

William Byrd 63, Hidden Valley 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Franklin County vs. Magna Vista, ccd.

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg vs. Clarke County, ccd.

West Point vs. Northampton, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 54, Fort Chiswell 42

Bland County 45, Galax 32

Broad Run 60, Heritage (Leesburg) 27

Cave Spring 64, Glenvar 31

Chantilly 42, Oakton 14

Charlottesville 46, Albemarle 36

Colgan 63, Forest Park 30

Cumberland 47, Amelia County 43

Fluvanna 56, Orange County 35

Franklin 55, Windsor 26

George Mason 57, William Monroe 38

Giles 68, James River-Buchanan 19

J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 29

Kellam 69, Tallwood 58

Lake Braddock 48, South County 36

Loudoun County 34, Dominion 30

Luray 65, Madison County 43

Poquoson 46, King William 40

Pulaski County 44, Carroll County 39

Radford 53, Floyd County 47

Salem-Va. Beach 59, Bayside 34

Skyline 54, Warren County 42

Spotswood 73, Broadway 41

Thomas Walker 67, Eastside 40

Turner Ashby 63, Waynesboro 21

Tuscarora 46, Park View-Sterling 15

Twin Springs 41, Castlewood 22

William Byrd 50, Hidden Valley 15

Woodgrove 62, Briar Woods 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Clarke County vs. Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg, ppd. to Feb 5th.

Magna Vista vs. Franklin County, ccd.

Patriot vs. Potomac, ccd.

West Point vs. Northampton, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

