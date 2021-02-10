Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Gateway Christian 17 Broadwater Academy 60, StoneBridge School 59 Catholic High School of…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Gateway Christian 17

Broadwater Academy 60, StoneBridge School 59

Catholic High School of Va Beach 73, Carmel 64

Episcopal 70, Gonzaga College, D.C. 64

Grove Avenue Baptist 57, Salem Christian 52

Hampton Christian 68, Portsmouth Christian 43

Highland-Warrenton 89, Life Christian 63

Miller School 63, Church Hill Academy 37

Rural Retreat 78, Council 57

William Fleming 68, Brooke Point 21

Williamsburg Christian Academy 80, Grace Christian 52

VACA State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Regents 69, Ridgeview Christian 31

VHSL=

Class 1=

Region B=

Semifinal=

Altavista 64, Franklin 30

Rappahannock County 64, Riverheads 49

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Grundy 72, Northwood 50

Twin Springs 71, Honaker 46

Class 2=

Region A=

Semifinal=

King William 78, Bruton 41

Poquoson 49, Windsor 30

Region B=

Semifinal=

East Rockingham 76, Buffalo Gap 45

R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, Page County 41

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Gate City 82, Tazewell 42

Graham 94, Lee High 56

Ridgeview 74, Marion 63

Union 86, Richlands 33

Class 3=

Region B=

Semifinal=

Independence 73, Manassas Park 37

Skyline 73, James Monroe 63

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Abingdon 83, Hidden Valley 36

Cave Spring 61, Christiansburg 37

Lord Botetourt 86, Carroll County 46

Northside 68, William Byrd 36

Class 4=

Region B=

Semifinal=

Courtland 64, Monacan 58

Eastern View 57, Hanover 49

Region C=

Semifinal=

John Handley 55, Dominion 37

Loudoun County 68, Culpeper 22

Class 5=

Region B=

Semifinal=

Lloyd Bird def. Atlee, forfeit

Manchester 59, Midlothian 48

Region C=

Semifinal=

Potomac Falls 62, Briar Woods 55

Stone Bridge 72, Riverside 55

Region D=

Semifinal=

Patrick Henry-Ashland 70, Brooke Point 45

William Fleming 61, Albemarle 21

Class 6=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Landstown 65, Kellam 51

Thomas Dale 39, James River-Midlothian 37

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Hayfield 75, Falls Church 38

Lake Braddock 76, Edison 72

South County 70, West Springfield 54

W.T. Woodson 61, Annandale 48

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Centreville 77, Washington-Lee 51

James Madison 45, McLean 31

South Lakes 71, Langley 50

Yorktown 64, Wakefield 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Miller School 71, Christchurch 19

Paul VI Catholic High School 68, St. John the Baptist 66

Portsmouth Christian 49, Hampton Christian 35

StoneBridge School 34, Broadwater Academy 24

Sullivan Central, Tenn. 60, County Christian 38

VHSL=

Class 1=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Mathews 76, Northumberland 11

Region C=

Semifinal=

George Wythe-Wytheville 60, Narrows 17

Parry McCluer 42, Grayson County 16

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Chilhowie 52, Grundy 43

Honaker 72, Eastside 51

Class 2=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Amelia County 57, Poquoson 55, 2OT

King William 90, Windsor 4

Region B=

Semifinal=

Luray 55, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 28

R.E. Lee-Staunton 51, Page County 43

Class 3=

Region B=

Semifinal=

George Mason 44, Brentsville 16

James Monroe 58, Independence 34

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Carroll County 80, Magna Vista 23

Cave Spring 68, Christiansburg 25

Lord Botetourt 57, Abingdon 43

Northside 28, William Byrd 25

Class 4=

Region B=

Semifinal=

Louisa 74, Patrick Henry-Ashland 47

Monacan 64, King George 58

Region C=

Semifinal=

Loudoun Valley 62, Kettle Run 20

Tuscarora 34, Fauquier 22

Class 5=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Gloucester 49, Frank Cox 47

Kempsville 35, Bayside 26

Region B=

Semifinal=

Lloyd Bird 50, Meadowbrook 30

Midlothian 56, Matoaca 50

Region C=

Semifinal=

Potomac Falls 38, Woodgrove 36

Stone Bridge 50, Briar Woods 48, 2OT

Region D=

Semifinal=

North Stafford 54, Stafford 30

Patrick Henry-Ashland 64, William Fleming 27

Class 6=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Cosby 62, James River-Midlothian 49

Kellam 55, Tallwood 22

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Edison 51, Hayfield 39

James Robinson 57, Falls Church 32

West Potomac 74, Lake Braddock 38

West Springfield 54, W.T. Woodson 33

Region D=

Langley 57, Centreville 27

Quarterfinal=

Chantilly 55, McLean 30

Herndon 45, George Marshall 43, OT

South Lakes 44, Yorktown 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

