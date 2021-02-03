Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Denbigh Baptist 11
Buffalo Gap 63, Riverheads 54
Bullis, Md. 54, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 43
Cave Spring 66, William Byrd 43
E.C. Glass 71, Heritage-Lynchburg 61
Fort Defiance 65, Stuarts Draft 63
GW-Danville 62, Patrick County 32
Grace Christian 65, Ridgeview Christian 42
Hampton Christian 71, Gateway Christian 19
Mathews 72, Rappahannock 47
Monticello 65, Orange County 48
Northside 91, Glenvar 54
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Rural Retreat 36
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Salem 55
Radford 65, Lord Botetourt 55
Summit Christian Academy 53, Tabernacle Baptist 43
Temple Christian 60, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 14
Thomas Dale 62, Petersburg 60
Timberlake Christian 59, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 52
William Fleming 59, Franklin County 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brentsville vs. Manassas Park, ccd.
George Mason vs. Woodstock Central, ppd.
R.E. Lee-Staunton vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.
Riverbend vs. Brooke Point, ppd.
Skyline vs. Warren County, ppd. to Feb 3rd.
Western Albemarle vs. Louisa, ccd.
Yorktown vs. South Lakes, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo Gap 46, Riverheads 36
Cave Spring 44, William Byrd 30
Clover Hill 46, Lloyd Bird 41
Denbigh Baptist 24, Atlantic Shores Christian 15
Grafton 76, Tabb 37
Louisa 64, Western Albemarle 38
Mathews 47, Rappahannock 36
Meadowbrook 59, Matoaca 49
Monticello 56, Orange County 34
Nelson County 46, Altavista 36
Northside 46, Glenvar 42
Patrick County 58, GW-Danville 8
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Salem 43
Powhatan 43, Midlothian 34
Southwest Virginia Home School 58, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 32
Temple Christian 49, Westover Christian 30
Timberlake Christian 46, Blue Ridge Christian 22
William Fleming 45, Franklin County 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Manassas Park vs. Brentsville, ccd.
Mountain Mission vs. Jenkins, Ky., ccd.
Warren County vs. Skyline, ppd. to Feb 3rd.
Wilson Memorial vs. R.E. Lee-Staunton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
