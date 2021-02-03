Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Denbigh Baptist 11 Buffalo Gap 63, Riverheads 54 Bullis, Md. 54, Alexandria High…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Denbigh Baptist 11

Buffalo Gap 63, Riverheads 54

Bullis, Md. 54, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 43

Cave Spring 66, William Byrd 43

E.C. Glass 71, Heritage-Lynchburg 61

Fort Defiance 65, Stuarts Draft 63

GW-Danville 62, Patrick County 32

Grace Christian 65, Ridgeview Christian 42

Hampton Christian 71, Gateway Christian 19

Mathews 72, Rappahannock 47

Monticello 65, Orange County 48

Northside 91, Glenvar 54

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Rural Retreat 36

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Salem 55

Radford 65, Lord Botetourt 55

Summit Christian Academy 53, Tabernacle Baptist 43

Temple Christian 60, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 14

Thomas Dale 62, Petersburg 60

Timberlake Christian 59, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 52

William Fleming 59, Franklin County 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brentsville vs. Manassas Park, ccd.

George Mason vs. Woodstock Central, ppd.

R.E. Lee-Staunton vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.

Riverbend vs. Brooke Point, ppd.

Skyline vs. Warren County, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

Western Albemarle vs. Louisa, ccd.

Yorktown vs. South Lakes, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo Gap 46, Riverheads 36

Cave Spring 44, William Byrd 30

Clover Hill 46, Lloyd Bird 41

Denbigh Baptist 24, Atlantic Shores Christian 15

Grafton 76, Tabb 37

Louisa 64, Western Albemarle 38

Mathews 47, Rappahannock 36

Meadowbrook 59, Matoaca 49

Monticello 56, Orange County 34

Nelson County 46, Altavista 36

Northside 46, Glenvar 42

Patrick County 58, GW-Danville 8

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Salem 43

Powhatan 43, Midlothian 34

Southwest Virginia Home School 58, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 32

Temple Christian 49, Westover Christian 30

Timberlake Christian 46, Blue Ridge Christian 22

William Fleming 45, Franklin County 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Manassas Park vs. Brentsville, ccd.

Mountain Mission vs. Jenkins, Ky., ccd.

Warren County vs. Skyline, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

Wilson Memorial vs. R.E. Lee-Staunton, ccd.

