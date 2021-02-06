CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 6:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 83, Kiski School, Pa. 68

Carmel 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 52

Dematha, Md. 89, Paul VI Catholic High School 77

Grafton 54, Tabb 49

Graham 73, Marion 52

John Handley 101, Culpeper 60

Loudoun County 58, Dominion 42

Oak Hill Academy 82, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastside 58, Thomas Walker 57

Paul VI Catholic High School 81, St. Gertrude 36

York 32, Poquoson 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Biden launches ‘urgent initiative’ to improve cybersecurity capabilities

Money for IT modernization is available, if you know where to find it

Lawmakers press USPS to deliver 'medical-grade' masks to public

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up