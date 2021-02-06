Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 83, Kiski School, Pa. 68
Carmel 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 52
Dematha, Md. 89, Paul VI Catholic High School 77
Grafton 54, Tabb 49
Graham 73, Marion 52
John Handley 101, Culpeper 60
Loudoun County 58, Dominion 42
Oak Hill Academy 82, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastside 58, Thomas Walker 57
Paul VI Catholic High School 81, St. Gertrude 36
York 32, Poquoson 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.