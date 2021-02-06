Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge School 83, Kiski School, Pa. 68 Carmel 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 52 Dematha, Md. 89,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 83, Kiski School, Pa. 68

Carmel 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 52

Dematha, Md. 89, Paul VI Catholic High School 77

Grafton 54, Tabb 49

Graham 73, Marion 52

John Handley 101, Culpeper 60

Loudoun County 58, Dominion 42

Oak Hill Academy 82, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastside 58, Thomas Walker 57

Paul VI Catholic High School 81, St. Gertrude 36

York 32, Poquoson 26

