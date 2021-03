Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VISAA State Tournament= Division II= First Round= Norfolk Collegiate 77, Life Christian 59 North Cross 71, Hargrave…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA State Tournament=

Division II=

First Round=

Norfolk Collegiate 77, Life Christian 59

North Cross 71, Hargrave Military 66

Peninsula Catholic 63, Atlantic Shores Christian 56

Steward School 72, Trinity Christian School 37

Division III=

First Round=

Carmel 103, Grace Christian 53

Church Hill Academy 65, Banner Christian 22

Eastern Mennonite 80, New Covenant 43

Richmond Christian 81, Carlisle 70

StoneBridge School def. Broadwater Academy, forfeit

Veritas Classic Christian School def. Christ Chapel Academy, forfeit

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

