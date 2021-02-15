Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge School 49, Miller School 31 VHSL= Class 1= Region A= Final= Mathews 55, West Point…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 49, Miller School 31

VHSL=

Class 1=

Region A=

Final=

Mathews 55, West Point 52

Region B=

Final=

Altavista 69, Rappahannock County 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Roanoke Valley Christian 45, Timberlake Christian 33

VHSL=

Class 1=

Region A=

Final=

Mathews 54, Rappahannock 18

Region B=

Final=

Riverheads 61, Rappahannock County 53

Class 3=

Region C=

Final=

Spotswood 57, Wilson Memorial 41

