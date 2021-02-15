Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 49, Miller School 31
VHSL=
Class 1=
Region A=
Final=
Mathews 55, West Point 52
Region B=
Final=
Altavista 69, Rappahannock County 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Roanoke Valley Christian 45, Timberlake Christian 33
VHSL=
Class 1=
Region A=
Final=
Mathews 54, Rappahannock 18
Region B=
Final=
Riverheads 61, Rappahannock County 53
Class 3=
Region C=
Final=
Spotswood 57, Wilson Memorial 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
