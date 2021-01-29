Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 74, StoneBridge School 24 Atlee 68, Hanover 63 Brentsville 34, Kettle Run 24 Briar…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 74, StoneBridge School 24

Atlee 68, Hanover 63

Brentsville 34, Kettle Run 24

Briar Woods 51, Freedom (W) 36

Colonial Forge 73, Mountain View 41

Eastern Mennonite 61, Broadway 56

Highland-Warrenton 67, Seton School 31

John Champe 78, Unity Reed High Schoo 66

Lake Braddock 100, West Springfield 74

Langley 61, Herndon 53

Loudoun County 54, Dominion 43

Madison County 64, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 51

Marion 43, Virginia High 31

Mechanicsville High School 76, Patrick Henry-Ashland 62

Page County 69, Luray 38

Regents 69, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 33

Riverside 51, Potomac Falls 48

South County 72, Fairfax 42

South Lakes 85, Yorktown 58

Stuarts Draft 50, Waynesboro 38

Union 79, Ridgeview 46

W.T. Woodson 73, James Robinson 54

Wasatch Academy, Utah 84, Oak Hill Academy 74

Washington-Lee 47, McLean 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amherst County vs. E.C. Glass, ccd.

Brookville vs. Rustburg, ccd.

East Rockingham vs. Fishburne Military, ccd.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Jan 28th.

George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Fort Chiswell, ccd.

James River-Buchanan vs. Floyd County, ppd.

Jefferson Forest vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ccd.

John Battle vs. Abingdon, ccd.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Liberty Christian, ccd.

New Kent vs. Poquoson, ccd.

Potomac School vs. Gar-Field, ccd.

Rockbridge County vs. Woodstock Central, ppd.

Tunstall vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brentsville 42, Skyline 34

Castlewood 35, Rye Cove 25

Fairfax 36, South County 28

Gate City 50, Lee High 26

Hanover 54, Atlee 23

Herndon 50, Langley 42

Highland-Warrenton 56, Oakcrest 25

Holston 50, Northwood 29

Hopewell 49, Matoaca 36

James Robinson 37, W.T. Woodson 36

John Handley 37, Liberty-Bealeton 26

Loudoun County 52, Dominion 32

Manchester 48, Clover Hill 33

McLean 73, Washington-Lee 46

Meadowbrook 62, Prince George 43

Monacan 79, Powhatan 64

New Kent 42, Poquoson 22

Paul VI Catholic High School 62, New Hope Academy Charter, Pa. 61

Potomac Falls 38, Briar Woods 33

Ridgeview 59, Union 56

StoneBridge School 71, Atlantic Shores Christian 8

Thomas Dale 55, Dinwiddie 44

Thomas Walker 59, Twin Springs 23

West Springfield 47, Lake Braddock 42

William Monroe 50, Manassas Park 22

Woodgrove 55, Rock Ridge 21

York 43, Bruton 26

Yorktown 42, South Lakes 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. John Battle, ccd.

Auburn vs. Alleghany, ccd.

Bath County vs. Craig County, ccd.

Carroll County vs. William Fleming, ccd.

E.C. Glass vs. Amherst County, ccd.

Floyd County vs. Lord Botetourt, ccd.

Jefferson Forest vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ccd.

Liberty Christian vs. Liberty-Bedford, ccd.

Rustburg vs. Brookville, ccd.

Tunstall vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

