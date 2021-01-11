Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 85, Ridgeview 54
Atlantic Shores Christian 65, Summit Christian Academy 40
Bland County 45, Galax 42
Dominion 46, Loudoun Valley 41
Eastern View 66, Courtland 54
King George 56, Chancellor 52
Lebanon 65, Honaker 59, OT
Liberty Christian 64, Heritage-Lynchburg 59
Lloyd Bird 73, Cosby 39
Lord Botetourt 78, Parry McCluer 64
Monacan 64, Powhatan 45
Narrows 88, Chilhowie 61
Norfolk Collegiate 81, Peninsula Catholic 69
Page County 53, Clarke County 48
Patriot 71, Unity Reed High Schoo 54
Regents 80, Ridgeview Christian 31
Richlands 56, Virginia High 53
South County 70, James Robinson 43
South Lakes 55, McLean 44
Tuscarora 71, Heritage (Leesburg) 66
Twin Springs 44, Holston 41
W.T. Woodson 48, West Springfield 39
Washington-Lee 65, Langley 48
Wilson Memorial 81, Turner Ashby 74
York 79, New Kent 64
Yorktown 75, Herndon 73
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hopewell 54, Dinwiddie 38
King George 56, Chancellor 52
Lake Braddock 35, Fairfax 26
Monacan 66, Powhatan 34
Page County 48, Clarke County 36
Park View-Sterling 37, Independence 35
Patriot 54, Unity Reed High Schoo 33
Radford 58, Giles 51
Richlands 53, Virginia High 48
South Lakes 49, McLean 33
West Potomac 68, Mount Vernon 28
West Springfield 56, W.T. Woodson 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
