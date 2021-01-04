Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 44, Union 28
Annandale 72, Fairfax 50
Chilhowie 63, Holston 59
Edison 55, Wakefield 53
Falls Church 55, TJ-Richmond 46
Fluvanna 74, Orange County 68
Freedom (South Riding) 52, Woodgrove 35
Freedom (W) 58, Gar-Field 52
Lake Braddock 91, West Potomac 56
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56, Rural Retreat 40
Rock Ridge 72, Potomac Falls 52
Skyline 55, William Monroe 50
South Lakes 60, James Madison 54
Stone Bridge 52, Riverside 38
Woodstock Central 49, Brentsville 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Blue Ridge School vs. North Cross, ppd.
Cave Spring vs. Salem, ppd.
Craig County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.
GW-Danville vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Halifax County vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.
Liberty Christian vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.
Narrows vs. Bath County, ccd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 54, Union 46
Chilhowie 48, Holston 38
Fairfax 45, Annandale 19
Honaker 61, Lebanon 25
Hopewell 44, Prince George 30
James Monroe 47, Skyline 42
Orange County 57, Fluvanna 52
William Monroe 47, Skyline 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Giles, ppd.
Bath County vs. Narrows, ccd.
Christiansburg vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Craig County, ccd.
Heritage-Lynchburg vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. GW-Danville, ppd.
Patrick County vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Salem vs. Cave Spring, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.