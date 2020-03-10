Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL= Class 6= Semifinal= Centreville 62, Western Branch 55 Class 5= Semifinal= Norview 51, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 45…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 6=

Semifinal=

Centreville 62, Western Branch 55

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Norview 51, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 45

Class 4=

Semifinal=

King’s Fork High School 67, GW-Danville 41

Woodrow Wilson 77, Millbrook 58

Class 2=

Semifinal=

Gate City 61, Radford 55, OT

John Marshall 78, East Rockingham 44

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Auburn 63, Grundy 51

Mathews 56, Colonial Beach 53, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 6=

Semifinal=

James Madison 62, James River-Midlothian 42

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Highland Springs 59, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35

Princess Anne 107, Woodgrove 45

Class 4=

Semifinal=

Hampton 54, Loudoun Valley 49

Monacan 74, Millbrook 64

Class 3=

Semifinal=

Lord Botetourt 69, Booker T. Washington 43

Spotswood 59, Lakeland 41

Class 2=

Semifinal=

Gate City 59, Union 52

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Honaker 37, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29

Surry County 37, Riverheads 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.