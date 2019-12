PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL State Championship= Class 6= South County 14, Oscar Smith 13 Class 5= Maury 28, Stone Bridge 21…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL State Championship=

Class 6=

South County 14, Oscar Smith 13

Class 5=

Maury 28, Stone Bridge 21

Class 4=

Lake Taylor 34, Tuscarora 14

Class 3=

Hopewell 35, Lord Botetourt 7

Class 2=

Appomattox 42, Stuarts Draft 21

Class 1=

Riverheads 31, Galax 24

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

