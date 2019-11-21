Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Fairfax Christian 60, Seton School 43 Fork Union Prep 81, Fishburne Military 56 Fredericksburg Christian 58, Lighthouse…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairfax Christian 60, Seton School 43

Fork Union Prep 81, Fishburne Military 56

Fredericksburg Christian 58, Lighthouse Academy 56

Gateway Christian 61, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 48

Hargrave Military 71, Carlisle 55

Highland-Warrenton 76, Randolph-Macon Academy 28

Millwood School 60, Capitol Homeschool Cooperative 33

Oak Hill Academy 110, Washington Academy, N.C. 73

Portsmouth Christian 58, Norfolk Academy 55

Richmond Christian 86, Grace Christian 36

Westover Christian 65, Dayspring Christian Academy 20

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Highland-Warrenton 54, Virginia Academy 29

Middleburg Academy 60, King Abdullah 5

Miller School 71, New Covenant 21

Norfolk Christian School 44, Denbigh Baptist 14

Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Ridgeview Christian 28

Trinity Christian School 42, Gateway Christian 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.