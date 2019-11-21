Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fairfax Christian 60, Seton School 43
Fork Union Prep 81, Fishburne Military 56
Fredericksburg Christian 58, Lighthouse Academy 56
Gateway Christian 61, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 48
Hargrave Military 71, Carlisle 55
Highland-Warrenton 76, Randolph-Macon Academy 28
Millwood School 60, Capitol Homeschool Cooperative 33
Oak Hill Academy 110, Washington Academy, N.C. 73
Portsmouth Christian 58, Norfolk Academy 55
Richmond Christian 86, Grace Christian 36
Westover Christian 65, Dayspring Christian Academy 20
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Highland-Warrenton 54, Virginia Academy 29
Middleburg Academy 60, King Abdullah 5
Miller School 71, New Covenant 21
Norfolk Christian School 44, Denbigh Baptist 14
Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Ridgeview Christian 28
Trinity Christian School 42, Gateway Christian 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.