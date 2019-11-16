Home » Washington, DC Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 16, 2019, 8:39 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL First Round=

Class 4=

Region=

Loudoun Valley 13, John Handley 9

Warwick 19, Hampton 14

Class 3=

Region=

Norcom 25, Lafayette 7

Class 2=

Region=

Graham 42, Tazewell 14

Class 1=

Region=

Holston 29, Eastside 15

VISAA Football Playoffs=

Championship=

Division I=

Benedictine 14, St. Christopher’s 6

Division II=

North Cross 42, Blue Ridge School 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

