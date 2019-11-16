Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL First Round=
Class 4=
Region=
Loudoun Valley 13, John Handley 9
Warwick 19, Hampton 14
Class 3=
Region=
Norcom 25, Lafayette 7
Class 2=
Region=
Graham 42, Tazewell 14
Class 1=
Region=
Holston 29, Eastside 15
VISAA Football Playoffs=
Championship=
Division I=
Benedictine 14, St. Christopher’s 6
Division II=
North Cross 42, Blue Ridge School 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
