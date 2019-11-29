BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Paul VI Catholic High School 60, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47
Walsingham Thanksgiving Invitational=
Peninsula Catholic 87, Hampton Christian 31
Walsingham Academy 55, Veritas Collegiate Academy 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Virginia Academy 60, Front Royal Christian 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.