PREP FOOTBALL= Bayside 24, Tallwood 8 Eastern Shore Bucks, Del. 24, Chincoteague 21 Fork Union Prep 24, Trinity Episcopal 22…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bayside 24, Tallwood 8

Eastern Shore Bucks, Del. 24, Chincoteague 21

Fork Union Prep 24, Trinity Episcopal 22

Georgetown Prep, Md. 23, Episcopal 9

Manassas Park 61, Hampton Roads 18

Phoebus 70, Denbigh 0

St. Christopher’s 55, Flint Hill School 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.