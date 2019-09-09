Monday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Amelia County 8, Franklin 0
Essex 58, Surry County 0
Grafton 21, Denbigh 18
Great Bridge 14, Woodrow Wilson 9
Jamestown 10, Kecoughtan 6
King & Queen 32, Windsor 19
King William 65, Bruton 6
Middlesex 40, Cumberland 0
New Kent 37, Colonial Heights 6
Rappahannock 38, Southampton 20
Snow Hill, Md. 36, Chincoteague 6
Sussex Central 34, Lancaster 0
Washington & Lee 20, West Point 0
York 17, Gloucester 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
