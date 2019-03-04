Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 6= Semifinal= Lake Braddock 78, South County 71 Landstown 64, Oscar Smith 60, OT VHSL Class 5= Semifinal= Freedom (South Riding) 63, Potomac Falls 57 Maury 74, Varina 61 GIRLS…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Semifinal=
Lake Braddock 78, South County 71
Landstown 64, Oscar Smith 60, OT
VHSL Class 5=
Semifinal=
Freedom (South Riding) 63, Potomac Falls 57
Maury 74, Varina 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Semifinal=
Cosby 72, James River-Midlothian 49
Woodbridge 61, T.C. Williams 50
VHSL Class 5=
Semifinal=
Edison 44, Freedom (South Riding) 34
Princess Anne 74, Highland Springs 33
