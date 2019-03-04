Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 6= Semifinal= Lake Braddock 78, South County 71 Landstown 64, Oscar Smith 60, OT VHSL Class 5= Semifinal= Freedom (South Riding) 63, Potomac Falls 57 Maury 74, Varina 61 GIRLS…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Semifinal=

Lake Braddock 78, South County 71

Landstown 64, Oscar Smith 60, OT

VHSL Class 5=

Semifinal=

Freedom (South Riding) 63, Potomac Falls 57

Maury 74, Varina 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Semifinal=

Cosby 72, James River-Midlothian 49

Woodbridge 61, T.C. Williams 50

VHSL Class 5=

Semifinal=

Edison 44, Freedom (South Riding) 34

Princess Anne 74, Highland Springs 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.