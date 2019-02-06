Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 70, Orange County 43 Amelia Academy 90, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72 Battlefield 77, Osbourn Park 61 Bland County 58, George Wythe-Wytheville 48 Blue Ridge 55, Va. Episcopal 41 Booker T. Washington 36,…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 70, Orange County 43
Amelia Academy 90, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72
Battlefield 77, Osbourn Park 61
Bland County 58, George Wythe-Wytheville 48
Blue Ridge 55, Va. Episcopal 41
Booker T. Washington 36, Bayside 34
Carlisle 50, North Cross 40
Cave Spring 51, Christiansburg 44
Charlottesville 49, Louisa 48
Chilhowie 44, Marion 41
Clarke County 79, Rappahannock County 63
Colonial Forge 58, Riverbend 45
Covington 62, Craig County 36
Cumberland 43, Central Lunenburg 33
Edison 72, Justice 61
Episcopal 71, Landon, Md. 55
Forest Park 55, C.D. Hylton 43
Fort Chiswell 56, Galax 28
Franklin 58, Brunswick 57
Goochland 51, Nottoway 39
Graham 66, Tazewell 35
Harrisonburg 67, Waynesboro 45
Heritage (Leesburg) 59, Dominion 49
James River-Midlothian 82, George Wythe-Richmond 59
Jefferson Forest 40, Liberty-Bedford 17
King & Queen 58, West Point 48
Liberty-Bealeton 61, James Wood 38
Lloyd Bird 69, Cosby 36
Manchester 80, Huguenot 75
Martinsville 45, Franklin County 37
Middlesex 88, Charles City 85
Miller School 76, Highland-Warrenton 65
Monacan 76, Clover Hill 51
Nandua 54, Broadwater Academy 46
Parry McCluer 69, Narrows 53
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 52, Salem 48
Patriot 85, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 79
Potomac 73, Freedom (Woodbridge) 59
Potomac Falls 65, Millbrook 56
Princess Anne 57, Kempsville 36
Radford 69, Princeton, W.Va. 53
Richlands 49, Lebanon 31
Spotswood 76, Turner Ashby 52
West Potomac 62, Mount Vernon 53
Woodgrove 62, Loudoun County 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 62, Orange County 29
Auburn 79, Eastern Montgomery 20
Battlefield 49, Osbourn Park 19
Bayside 60, Booker T. Washington 40
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 31, Tidewater Academy 28
Carroll County 53, James River-Buchanan 22
Covington 56, Bath County 50, 3OT
Cumberland 47, Central Lunenburg 18
Edison 69, Justice 14
Floyd County 45, Alleghany 43
Forest Park 43, C.D. Hylton 31
Franklin County 48, Martinsville 46
Freedom (South Riding) 73, Broad Run 44
Galax 43, Fort Chiswell 23
George Marshall 39, TJ-Alexandria 21
George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Bland County 49
Giles 85, Narrows 37
Glenvar 57, Radford 46
Graham 66, Tazewell 35
Harrisonburg 57, Waynesboro 48
Heritage (Leesburg) 75, Dominion 63
Huguenot 47, Manchester 43
James Wood 62, Liberty-Bealeton 38
Jamestown 58, Tabb 33
Jefferson Forest 56, Liberty-Bedford 31
Lafayette 38, Grafton 33
Lebanon 35, Richlands 17
Marion 46, Chilhowie 44
Middlesex 58, Charles City 31
Nandua 38, Broadwater Academy 35
Norfolk Collegiate 48, Norfolk Christian 34
Northwood 53, Twin Valley 42
Parry McCluer 90, Craig County 13
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 48, Cave Spring 43
Potomac 66, Freedom (Woodbridge) 28
Princess Anne 62, Kempsville 42
Pulaski County 66, Christiansburg 57
Rappahannock County 60, Clarke County 52
Riverbend 53, Colonial Forge 49
Smithfield 54, Bruton 18
Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 38
Surry County 63, Southampton 20
Tandem Friends School 47, Chelsea Academy 24
Trinity Episcopal 66, St. Gertrude 61
Va. Episcopal 60, Holy Cross Regional 46
Walsingham Academy 52, Peninsula Catholic 36
Warhill 63, New Kent 26
West Point 61, King & Queen 16
West Potomac 57, Mount Vernon 36
Woodbridge 62, Colgan 39
York 38, Poquoson 29
