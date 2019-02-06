Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 70, Orange County 43 Amelia Academy 90, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72 Battlefield 77, Osbourn Park 61 Bland County 58, George Wythe-Wytheville 48 Blue Ridge 55, Va. Episcopal 41 Booker T. Washington 36,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 70, Orange County 43

Amelia Academy 90, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72

Battlefield 77, Osbourn Park 61

Bland County 58, George Wythe-Wytheville 48

Blue Ridge 55, Va. Episcopal 41

Booker T. Washington 36, Bayside 34

Carlisle 50, North Cross 40

Cave Spring 51, Christiansburg 44

Charlottesville 49, Louisa 48

Chilhowie 44, Marion 41

Clarke County 79, Rappahannock County 63

Colonial Forge 58, Riverbend 45

Covington 62, Craig County 36

Cumberland 43, Central Lunenburg 33

Edison 72, Justice 61

Episcopal 71, Landon, Md. 55

Forest Park 55, C.D. Hylton 43

Fort Chiswell 56, Galax 28

Franklin 58, Brunswick 57

Goochland 51, Nottoway 39

Graham 66, Tazewell 35

Harrisonburg 67, Waynesboro 45

Heritage (Leesburg) 59, Dominion 49

James River-Midlothian 82, George Wythe-Richmond 59

Jefferson Forest 40, Liberty-Bedford 17

King & Queen 58, West Point 48

Liberty-Bealeton 61, James Wood 38

Lloyd Bird 69, Cosby 36

Manchester 80, Huguenot 75

Martinsville 45, Franklin County 37

Middlesex 88, Charles City 85

Miller School 76, Highland-Warrenton 65

Monacan 76, Clover Hill 51

Nandua 54, Broadwater Academy 46

Parry McCluer 69, Narrows 53

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 52, Salem 48

Patriot 85, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 79

Potomac 73, Freedom (Woodbridge) 59

Potomac Falls 65, Millbrook 56

Princess Anne 57, Kempsville 36

Radford 69, Princeton, W.Va. 53

Richlands 49, Lebanon 31

Spotswood 76, Turner Ashby 52

West Potomac 62, Mount Vernon 53

Woodgrove 62, Loudoun County 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 62, Orange County 29

Auburn 79, Eastern Montgomery 20

Battlefield 49, Osbourn Park 19

Bayside 60, Booker T. Washington 40

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 31, Tidewater Academy 28

Carroll County 53, James River-Buchanan 22

Covington 56, Bath County 50, 3OT

Cumberland 47, Central Lunenburg 18

Edison 69, Justice 14

Floyd County 45, Alleghany 43

Forest Park 43, C.D. Hylton 31

Franklin County 48, Martinsville 46

Freedom (South Riding) 73, Broad Run 44

Galax 43, Fort Chiswell 23

George Marshall 39, TJ-Alexandria 21

George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Bland County 49

Giles 85, Narrows 37

Glenvar 57, Radford 46

Graham 66, Tazewell 35

Harrisonburg 57, Waynesboro 48

Heritage (Leesburg) 75, Dominion 63

Huguenot 47, Manchester 43

James Wood 62, Liberty-Bealeton 38

Jamestown 58, Tabb 33

Jefferson Forest 56, Liberty-Bedford 31

Lafayette 38, Grafton 33

Lebanon 35, Richlands 17

Marion 46, Chilhowie 44

Middlesex 58, Charles City 31

Nandua 38, Broadwater Academy 35

Norfolk Collegiate 48, Norfolk Christian 34

Northwood 53, Twin Valley 42

Parry McCluer 90, Craig County 13

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 48, Cave Spring 43

Potomac 66, Freedom (Woodbridge) 28

Princess Anne 62, Kempsville 42

Pulaski County 66, Christiansburg 57

Rappahannock County 60, Clarke County 52

Riverbend 53, Colonial Forge 49

Smithfield 54, Bruton 18

Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 38

Surry County 63, Southampton 20

Tandem Friends School 47, Chelsea Academy 24

Trinity Episcopal 66, St. Gertrude 61

Va. Episcopal 60, Holy Cross Regional 46

Walsingham Academy 52, Peninsula Catholic 36

Warhill 63, New Kent 26

West Point 61, King & Queen 16

West Potomac 57, Mount Vernon 36

Woodbridge 62, Colgan 39

York 38, Poquoson 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.