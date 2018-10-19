PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 36, Ridgeview 30, 2OT Albemarle 14, Fluvanna 13 Amelia County 47, Central Lunenburg 15 Amherst County 34, Liberty Christian 21 Annandale 41, Mount Vernon 35, 3OT Appomattox 24, Gretna 7 Arcadia 38,…
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 36, Ridgeview 30, 2OT
Albemarle 14, Fluvanna 13
Amelia County 47, Central Lunenburg 15
Amherst County 34, Liberty Christian 21
Annandale 41, Mount Vernon 35, 3OT
Appomattox 24, Gretna 7
Arcadia 38, Nandua 33
Bassett 21, Martinsville 15
Blacksburg 26, Hidden Valley 7
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Quantico 6
Booker T. Washington 30, Norview 27
Briar Woods 28, Potomac Falls 19
Broad Run 51, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Broadway 39, Waynesboro 12
Brookville 44, Jefferson Forest 36
Brunswick 20, Sussex Central 16
Brunswick Academy 20, Sussex Central 16
Buckingham County 28, Bluestone 7
Bullis, Md. 21, Episcopal 12
C.D. Hylton 16, Battlefield 13
Carroll County 28, Alleghany 14
Central Wise 27, Lee High 21
Central, Md. 39, George Mason 0
Chancellor 58, Caroline 27
Chantilly 42, Oakton 7
Chatham 56, Cumberland 6
Chilhowie 46, Eastside 7
Churchland 17, Granby 10
Clarke County 49, Madison County 7
Colgan 27, Woodbridge 21
Collegiate-Richmond 52, Fork Union Prep 22
Courtland 49, James Monroe 7
Covenant School 62, St. Annes-Belfield 13
Covington 28, Eastern Montgomery 16
Culpeper 28, Brentsville 21
Deep Run 28, John Marshall 8
Dinwiddie 56, Petersburg 20
Douglas Freeman 37, Hermitage 0
E.C. Glass 46, Liberty-Bedford 15
East Rockingham 65, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 6
Essex 51, Lancaster 0
Falls Church 55, Wakefield 20
First Colonial 27, Princess Anne 12
Frank Cox 13, Tallwood 10
Franklin 33, Greensville County 14
Franklin County 16, GW-Danville 14
Freedom (Woodbridge) 48, Potomac 26
Fuqua School 50, Randolph-Macon 6
Galax 56, Auburn 7
Gar-Field 24, Forest Park 21, OT
George Marshall 42, Lee-Springfield 14
George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Bland County 9
Glen Allen 21, Mills Godwin 7
Glenvar 38, Giles 6
Goochland 41, Randolph Henry 0
Grassfield 29, Hickory 7
Grayson County 14, Fort Chiswell 7
Great Bridge 38, Western Branch 15
Greenbrier Christian 55, Kenston Forest 38
Hargrave Military 61, Fishburne Military 0
Harrisonburg 35, Fort Defiance 7
Hayfield 53, West Potomac 13
Henrico 41, Hanover 28
Heritage-Lynchburg 44, Rustburg 22
Heritage-Newport News 20, Menchville 18
Highland Springs 44, Atlee 0
Isle of Wight Academy 41, Christchurch 12
J.I. Burton 40, Castlewood 6
James Wood 44, Fauquier 14
John Battle 26, Gate City 21
John Champe 49, Rock Ridge 14
Justice 36, TJ-Alexandria 14
Kellam 23, Green Run 6
Kettle Run 33, Liberty-Bealeton 14
Lafayette 57, Jamestown 0
Lake Braddock 41, Fairfax 13
Lake Taylor 63, Woodrow Wilson 14
Lakeland 6, King’s Fork 0
Langley 28, Washington-Lee 14
Lord Botetourt 24, Northside 20
Loudoun County 33, Dominion 8
Louisa 36, Orange County 12
Luray 30, Page County 6
Magna Vista 13, Tunstall 7
Manassas Park 49, Warren County 28
Manchester 51, Clover Hill 21
Marion 34, Tazewell 20
Massaponax 31, Stafford 6
Matoaca 48, Meadowbrook 7
Midlothian 26, Cosby 7
Monacan 19, Lloyd Bird 14
Mountain View 21, Riverbend 7
Nansemond River 41, Deep Creek 7
Narrows 56, Craig County 20
New Kent 23, Smithfield 22
Norfolk Academy 33, St. John Paul the Great 20
Norfolk Christian 38, Nansemond-Suffolk 22
North Stafford 49, Brooke Point 0
Northampton 45, Col. Richardson, Md. 43, OT
Northumberland 35, Colonial Beach 34
Nottoway 33, Prince Edward County 13
Ocean Lakes 56, Kempsville 12
Parry McCluer 26, Bath County 15
Patrick County 38, Halifax County 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland 13, Armstrong 8
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46, Honaker 15
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 38, Christiansburg 13
Patriot 41, Osbourn 20
Paul VI 30, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 24
Phoebus 57, Gloucester 0
Pikeville, Ky. 47, Grundy 8
Portsmouth Christian 33, Broadwater Academy 0
Powhatan 53, Monticello 21
Prince George 28, Colonial Heights 6
Radford 31, James River-Buchanan 13
Raleigh St. David’s, N.C. 52, Southampton Academy 8
Rappahannock 27, Washington & Lee 6
Riverheads 49, R.E. Lee-Staunton 10
Riverside 17, Loudoun Valley 12
Roanoke Catholic 42, North Cross 22
Rural Retreat 40, Northwood 8
Rye Cove 50, Twin Valley 48
Salem 45, Cave Spring 13
Sherando 42, Handley 0
South County 17, James Robinson 14
South Lakes 42, McLean 7
Southampton 52, Windsor 0
Spotswood 35, Rockbridge County 7
Spotsylvania 35, King George 21
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 47, Osbourn Park 6
Strasburg 47, Nelson County 7
Surry County 53, Park View-South Hill 12
T.C. Williams 49, Edison 20
TJ-Richmond 21, J.R. Tucker 14
Tabb 34, Grafton 0
Thomas Dale 49, Hopewell 42, OT
Tug Valley, W.Va. 30, Hurley 6
Tuscarora 24, Stone Bridge 14
Twin Springs 43, North Greene, Tenn. 18
Varina 72, Lee-Davis 33
Virginia High 41, Lebanon 0
W.T. Woodson 51, West Springfield 13
West Point 65, Mathews 0
Westfield 21, Centreville 0
William Byrd 42, Staunton River 0
William Campbell 42, Dan River 10
William Monroe 17, Skyline 8
Wilson Memorial 31, Stuarts Draft 28
Woodberry Forest 40, Benedictine 30
Woodgrove 27, Heritage (Leesburg) 6
Woodside 14, Hampton 10
Woodstock Central 39, George Mason 0
Yorktown 14, Herndon 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Middlesex vs. King William, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.