Altavista 47, Staunton River 44

Amelia County 22, Buckingham County 15

Atlee 21, Mills Godwin 7

Auburn 27, Floyd County 20

Bath County 58, Grace Christian 33

Battlefield 36, Forest Park 7

Bayside 23, Green Run 0

Blacksburg 36, Amherst County 7

Bland County 35, Northwood 0

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 26, Fuqua School 6

Bluestone 16, Randolph Henry 14

Booker T. Washington 31, Norcom 28

Brookville 61, Waynesboro 3

C.D. Hylton 41, Osbourn 8

Chancellor 24, Riverbend 21, 2OT

Chilhowie 51, Twin Springs 0

Chincoteague 45, King & Queen 16

Colonial Forge 28, Grassfield 0

Colonial Heights 23, Park View-South Hill 14

Courtland 34, Stafford 0

Covington 27, Greenbrier West, W.Va. 20

Culpeper 21, Liberty-Bealeton 13

Deep Creek 29, Woodrow Wilson 8

Dinwiddie 27, Salem 20

Dominion 21, Fauquier 14

Douglas Freeman 48, Lee-Davis 34

East Rockingham 40, R.E. Lee-Staunton 17

Eastern View 49, Orange County 14

Frank Cox 45, Granby 0

Franklin 40, Colonial Beach 26

Fredericksburg Christian 41, Isle of Wight Academy 20

Galax 30, Carroll County 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 48, Marion 6

Glen Allen 35, Patrick Henry-Ashland 8

Glenvar 41, Cave Spring 12

Goochland 58, Central Lunenburg 0

Graham 28, Giles 13

Grayson County 18, Rural Retreat 0

Gretna 42, Nottoway 7

Grundy 43, Lebanon 14

Handley 41, Clarke County 35

Harrisonburg 59, Charlottesville 28

Heritage-Lynchburg 33, Appomattox 14

Heritage-Newport News 37, Gloucester 29

Highland Springs 70, Meadowbrook 0

Honaker 47, Twin Valley 8

Huguenot 46, James River-Midlothian 23

Indian River 41, Lakeland 0

J.I. Burton 38, Lee High 13

James River-Buchanan 28, Parry McCluer 14

Jefferson Forest 27, GW-Danville 21

John Battle 37, Holston 20

John Champe 40, Heritage (Leesburg) 6

John Marshall 36, Armstrong 19

Kettle Run 37, Brentsville 6

King William 30, Essex 6

King’s Fork 40, Western Branch 0

Lafayette 42, Smithfield 6

Lancaster 24, Mathews 0

Landstown 33, Kempsville 0

Liberty-Bedford 28, Christiansburg 20

Lloyd Bird 21, Midlothian 0

Lord Botetourt 35, Western Albemarle 16

Louisa 42, King George 12

Manchester 49, Cosby 6

Martinsville 43, Chatham 27

Massaponax 51, Hanover 3

Maury 25, Princess Anne 0

Monacan 32, Clover Hill 17

Nansemond River 28, Hickory 0

Narrows 48, Montcalm, W.Va. 6

Nelson County 36, Craig County 28

Norfolk Academy 41, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 40, OT

Norfolk Christian 40, Atlantic Shores Christian 28

North Cross 51, Fishburne Military 2

Northampton 31, Surry County 13

Northside 28, Hidden Valley 0

Norview 39, Churchland 24

Ocean Lakes 49, Tallwood 21

Oscar Smith 47, Great Bridge 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, Eastside 46

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 27, William Fleming 16

Patriot 41, Colgan 13

Person, N.C. 14, Halifax County 7

Pike Co. Central, Ky. 45, Hurley 6

Poquoson 37, Jamestown 0

Powhatan 21, Caroline 0

Prince Edward County 50, Cumberland 16

Prince George 45, J.R. Tucker 20

Pulaski County 42, Abingdon 14

Radford 26, Fort Chiswell 6

Ridgeview 54, Central Wise 0

Riverheads 51, Stuarts Draft 6

Roanoke Catholic 43, Eastern Montgomery 0

Rockbridge County 42, Alleghany 0

Rye Cove 28, Hancock County, Tenn. 8

Salem-Va. Beach 13, First Colonial 7

Sherando 55, Broadway 6

Southampton Academy 49, Brunswick Academy 14

St. Annes-Belfield 42, Kenston Forest 6

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 28, Gar-Field 0

Sullivan South, Tenn. 28, Gate City 13

Tabb 20, New Kent 18

Tazewell 61, River View, W.Va. 38

Tennessee, Tenn. 42, Virginia High 21

Thomas Dale 37, Hermitage 7

Thomas Walker 24, Castlewood 0

Tunstall 20, Dan River 6

Turner Ashby 32, Monticello 25, OT

Union 34, Letcher County Central, Ky. 7

Varina 48, Matoaca 0

Warhill 42, Grafton 0

Warwick 16, Hampton 7

William Byrd 41, Bassett 14

William Campbell 38, Patrick County 12

Wilson Memorial 66, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 7

Woodbridge 35, Osbourn Park 0

Woodside 28, Kecoughtan 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annandale vs. James Robinson, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Archbishop Spalding, Md. vs. Benedictine, ccd.

Broad Run vs. Woodgrove, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Brooke Point vs. Briar Woods, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Bullis, Md. vs. Fork Union Prep, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Fairfax vs. Lee-Springfield, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Falls Church vs. Mount Vernon, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Fort Defiance vs. William Monroe, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Henrico vs. Deep Run, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Herndon vs. Chantilly, ppd. to Sep 8th.

James Madison vs. West Potomac, ppd.

James Wood vs. Skyline, ppd. to Sep 8th.

King George vs. Stafford, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Langley vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Luray vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Millbrook vs. Washington, W.Va., ppd. to Sep 8th.

Nansemond-Suffolk vs. Christchurch, ppd. to Sep 8th.

North Stafford vs. Potomac, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Pallotti, Md. vs. Bishop O’Connell, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Rappahannock vs. West Point, ppd.

Riverside vs. Potomac Falls, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Rock Ridge vs. Loudoun County, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Sidwell Friends, D.C. vs. George Mason, ppd. to Sep 8th.

South County vs. Centreville, ppd. to Sep 8th.

South Lakes vs. Oakton, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Stone Bridge vs. Lake Braddock, ppd. to Sep 8th.

T.C. Williams vs. Tuscarora, ppd.

TJ-Richmond vs. Greensville County, ppd.

Trinity Episcopal vs. Collegiate-Richmond, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Washington-Lee vs. West Springfield, ppd.

Yorktown vs. Wakefield, ppd. to Sep 8th.

___

