Tips to make sure your home is ready for fall

With the official end of summer just a few weeks away, now is a good time to start making sure your home is ready for fall. You might want to considering ensuring your home is properly insulated and air-sealed.

You might want to consider ensuring your home is properly insulated and air-sealed to prevent cold air from coming in, said Stacy Fitzgerald-Redd with the North American Insulation Manufacturers.

“Sometimes there are cracks and crevices around windows and doors,” she said. “Those door stopper devices that you see people use in the winter time to block that air, they do that mostly because their door frame is not sealed.”

Attics or pipes and air ducts in the basement are also potential escape paths — up to a third of your heat or air conditioning could escape through these areas, Redd said.

Older homes are at an especially high risk of seeing higher bills due to lost air, Redd said. “You really want to address those areas where you can feel that air coming into your space,” she added.

Other home tips for fall and the cooler months?

Once you’ve ensured your home is properly sealed, switching your ceiling fan blades to clockwise for the cooler months will also help. A programmable thermostat will help better control the temperature when you’re not home.

“I encourage consumers to do the simple work of air-sealing and insulating their homes to make it more comfortable and to lower the cost of their energy,” Redd said.

