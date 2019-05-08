Best free food deals and specials for Mother’s Day 2019

Most moms appreciate a good deal, so here are the best Mother's Day restaurant and food deals.

A Mother’s Day meal together is an excellent way to show love and appreciation for the first and most important woman in your life. It’s also a way to celebrate all the love (and meals) she has given you over the years.

If you can’t take out Mom on Mother’s Day, a gift card for a nice meal at her favorite restaurant would be a good get-out-jail-free card. No restaurant has a monopoly on Mother’s Day weekend deals, as many offer a bonus card worth up to an additional 30% off with gift card purchases. Also, some of these bonus cards are valid through Father’s Day on June 16.

Free Food and Dining Offers

Baskin-Robbins

Sweeten up your mom on Mother’s Day with a special cake at $3 off. The gift requires a minimum order of $15, printable coupon or use of code CAKE online.

The Capital Grille

If your mother’s taste is more steak than cake, a nice Mother’s Day brunch might be in order. A fixed $49 ($15 for kids) brunch includes starter, entree and dessert. And there are good options if steak is not everyone’s choice as entree. Other options include shrimp, lobster, salmon or chicken.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

At the same fixed $49 for adults and $15 for kids, you can also enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch that is more surf than turf at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Take your Mom out for a special three-course brunch and all-day dinner menu starting at $51.

Fogo de Chao

Moms who dine on Mother’s day will receive a complimentary dining card good for one churrasco lunch, Sunday brunch or full churrasco dinner

Joe’s Crab Shack

Show your mother that you are not afraid of loving her by taking her to Joe’s for a four-course prix fixe menu that costs $35.99.

Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub

Enjoy Mother’s Day with a special cocktail and special menu at this restaurant and pub.

Outback Steakhouse

A Queensland meal might be just the ticket for Mom, especially if she has a soft spot for Crocodile Dundee (don’t tell Dad). The steak chain is offering a Queensland meal for Mom from May 8 through May 12.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Almost everyone, including Moms, loves a good, hearty brunch. Romano’s is a great choice with its special Mother’s Day brunch menu.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Receive a free $25 dining card with entree purchase. Use the card to enjoy another meal before June 30.

TCBY

Moms enjoy a free, healthy and delicious six-ounce yogurt on Mother’s Day.

Wienerschnitzel

There is nothing quite as American as hot dogs and fries. On Mother’s Day, treat your all-American mom to a free chili dog, small fries and soda.

Bonus and Gift Card Deals

Benihana

Get a $10 bonus card when you purchase $50 in gift cards. This deal expires on Mother’s Day.

Bonefish Grill

Get a $10 bonus card with $50 in gift cards. This deal is good for both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day since it expires June 16.

Boston Market

Get a $5 bonus gift card with purchase of $25 in gift cards. This offer is also good for both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day since it expires June 16.

Brio Tuscan Grille

Get a $25 bonus card with purchase of $100 in gift cards. Since this deal is good all the way through Father’s Day, you can use the $100 gift card for Mom and the $25 bonus card for Dad as long as he does not mind skipping dessert.

Chili’s

Get a $10 bonus card with purchase of $50 in gift cards. This deal is good through both Mother’s and Father’s Day, so you can enjoy Chili’s to your heart’s content.

Fogo de Chao

Get a $25 bonus e-card for every $125 in online gift card purchases. This deal, like many other bonus card deals, is valid through both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Olive Garden

Get a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards purchased. This deal expires on Mother’s Day.

Outback Steakhouse

Get a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards purchased. This deal is good for both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, so you can celebrate both Mom and Dad.

Red Lobster

Buy $75 of gift cards and get two coupons for either a free appetizer on a future visit or $10 off two adult dinner entrees on a future visit.

