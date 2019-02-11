Tidying up is so in right now, thanks to organizational goddess Marie Kondo, whose new Netflix show features people whose lives are apparently transformed after learning the KonMari method, or Kondo’s technique for decluttering. And…

Here’s how to “Marie Kondo” your kitchen for better health:

— Toss old food items.

— Ask: Does this make me healthier or happier?

— Make junk food scarce.

— Read labels and replace if needed.

— Remember less is more.

Read on to get started.

1. Toss out the old. One of the basic principles of the KonMari method — to lose what you don’t use — applies nicely to food items. If it’s old, long neglected or possibly rotting in your fridge, dump it. Unlike other “things,” food doesn’t typically carry sentimental value, so aside from that bottle of wine you’re saving for a special occasion, it’s best to just make a clean sweep of the apples that have been in the produce drawer since 2018, the eggs that may or may not be past their due date and the salad dressing you don’t even remember buying. [See: 7 Kitchen Items You Need to Replace to Protect Your Health. ] (Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Of course, applying the KonMari technique to your kitchen probably won’t promote drastic weight loss or vastly improve your mental health. But, if like me, you spend a fair amount of time in your kitchen, and you have no illusions of going full-blown KonMari on your bedroom closet, starting with food storage is a good idea. It may make life just a little bit easier and your food choices a whole lot healthier.

