202
Home » Living News » How to 'Marie Kondo'…

How to ‘Marie Kondo’ Your Kitchen

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews February 11, 2019 7:00 pm 02/11/2019 07:00pm
2 Shares

Tidying up is so in right now, thanks to organizational goddess Marie Kondo, whose new Netflix show features people whose lives are apparently transformed after learning the KonMari method, or Kondo’s technique for decluttering. And while I’ll leave the whole-house cleaning advice to her, I’d like to offer some suggestions for “Marie Kondo-ing” your pantry and fridge. Doing so may benefit your physical health by making it easier to eat well.

Here’s how to “Marie Kondo” your kitchen for better health:

— Toss old food items.

— Ask: Does this make me healthier or happier?

— Make junk food scarce.

— Read labels and replace if needed.

— Remember less is more.

Read on to get started.

Of course, applying the KonMari technique to your kitchen probably won’t promote drastic weight loss or vastly improve your mental health. But, if like me, you spend a fair amount of time in your kitchen, and you have no illusions of going full-blown KonMari on your bedroom closet, starting with food storage is a good idea. It may make life just a little bit easier and your food choices a whole lot healthier.

More from U.S. News

10 Kitchen Tools That Will Save You Money

9 Meal Tips From Doctors Who Are Also Experts in the Kitchen

How to Disinfect Germ Hotspots

How to ‘Marie Kondo’ Your Kitchen originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Living News Marie Kondo netflix
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
DC’s most romantic restaurants
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
National Cathedral lights
Not your typical date night in DC
Today in History: Feb. 14
61st annual Grammy Awards
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 10-16
Celebrity deaths
2019 local deaths of note
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018