Curb spending without compromising on a high standard of living in 2019.

With the start of the new year ushering in a clean slate, now is a perfect time to revisit financial goals and strategize ways to maximize savings. But aside from determining where to cut back unnecessary spending, it’s important to create a budget that reflects your values and prioritizes quality experiences, allowing you to live the life you want. So, if you’re looking to take action and set achievable money goals for the new year, read on for simple ideas for spending less — without compromising on a happy and fulfilling lifestyle — in 2019.

Create an emergency fund. If you set up an emergency fund, you’ll set yourself up for a more successful (and stress-free) 2019. Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, suggests using the financial app Acorn to establish a dedicated fund. “You tie Acorn to your debit card and it rounds the purchase up to the nearest dollar, effectively allowing you to invest your spare change. So, if your Starbucks latte costs $3.53, $4 will be taken out of your account with $3.53 going to Starbucks and $0.47 going into your investment account,” Johnson explains. You may also want to consider using savvy money-saving and budgeting tools from Mint.com and ClarityMoney.com. (Getty Images)

9 Ways to Live Well and Spend Less in 2019 originally appeared on usnews.com