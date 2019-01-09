9 ways to live well and spend less in 2019

With the start of the new year ushering in a clean slate, now is a perfect time to revisit financial goals and strategize ways to maximize savings.
Curb spending without compromising on a high standard of living in 2019.
With the start of the new year ushering in a clean slate, now is a perfect time to revisit financial goals and strategize ways to maximize savings. But aside from determining where to cut back unnecessary spending, it’s important to create a budget that reflects your values and prioritizes quality experiences, allowing you to live the life you want. So, if you’re looking to take action and set achievable money goals for the new year, read on for simple ideas for spending less — without compromising on a happy and fulfilling lifestyle — in 2019.