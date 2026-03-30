A women-led music festival pushes for peace in Congo’s conflict-ridden eastern region

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese rapper Clem Cléopâtre took to the stage on the last day of a three-day music…

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese rapper Clem Cléopâtre took to the stage on the last day of a three-day music festival organized by women in Goma, firing up the crowd with rapid, punchy lyrics about social cohesion, peace, and unity.

Nearly 3,000 people attended “Musika na Kipaji,” according to organizers. The event, now in its seventh year, aims to campaign against gender-based violence and showcase women’s talents in music and dance.

People swayed to Cléopâtre’s music on Sunday, with some singing along and blowing her kisses, while performers in colorful clothes danced on stage.

Goma, a prized city in mineral-rich eastern Congo, has been under the rule of the Rwanda-led M23 rebel group since January 2025, when the group took over key cities in the eastern region in a blitz. A long, heavy conflict has since broken out between the group and the Congolese military. Despite a peace deal, led by U.S. President Donald Trump, to end the decades-long conflict, it has continued to flare up with the use of heavy artillery, according to the United Nations.

Sexual violence has surged with the conflict and festival organizers say the event is a way for women to combat violence and push for peace.

“I come from a place where war breaks out at any moment, ever since we were little. And for me, that’s a real motivation,” Cléopatre, one of the many women performers of the night, told The Associated Press. “I encourage young people not to feel alone, especially women, because they are often forgotten, and for me, it’s a real motivation to make music just to prove to these women that they are not alone.”

The conflict has sparked one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, displacing at least 7 million people in eastern Congo, but the people still feel hopeful.

In a city where violence is an everyday reality, festivalgoers said the festival has become more special, a place where many can meet despite their differences to rebuild social bonds.

“Today, we are all together as young people. A year ago, that was impossible because of the war. Here, we can express our frustration … and see young people united around culture and women,” said Jean Luc Maroy, a festivalgoer.

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