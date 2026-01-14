Warm up with creamy rutabaga, parsnip and cheddar soup

You have to become a little crafty at this time of year about getting vegetables onto the table in ways…

You have to become a little crafty at this time of year about getting vegetables onto the table in ways that still feel interesting. In many places, the cold has settled in, farmers’ market offerings have thinned out, and we’re left with the hardiest of fruits and vegetables.

Root vegetables are the stars now, but they do benefit from a bit of inspiration when figuring out how to use them.

Enter soup. Even the most stoic vegetables can be coaxed into something soft, sweet and yielding. In this Creamy Rutabaga, Parsnip and Cheddar Soup, they’re simmered until ready to be puréed into a smooth potage that warms the soul and happily anchors a meal.

This is the kind of soup you can’t stop spooning up, full of earthy flavor from rutabagas and parsnips — the kind of vegetables that linger in the produce drawer, quietly daring us to figure out their fate. But if you ignore them long enough… well, then the rutabaga wins.

Not this time. And yes, I see you too, parsnips.

The color of the cheddar cheese — white, yellow or deep orange — will affect the hue of the soup. There’s no right or wrong, just something to keep in mind. The parsley is optional, and the sour cream adds a lovely creaminess, but it shouldn’t be a deal breaker. This soup is forgiving, flexible and very much on your side.

If you have an immersion blender you can puree the soup right in the pot, which saves time, skips having to pull out the blender or food processor, and eliminates the need to transfer hot contents back and forth.

This could certainly be a first course, but it’s substantial and comforting enough to be the main event, especially when paired with a crisp green salad.

Rutabagas 101

First, some tips on choosing, storing and cooking the rutabagas:

• Pick rutabagas that feel heavy for their size with firm, smooth skin.

• Medium-size rutabagas tend to be sweeter and less woody.

• A food-grade waxy coating is normal, often added to rutabagas to extend their shelf life. Just peel it off before cooking.

• Store unpeeled, unwashed rutabagas in the refrigerator crisper. They’ll keep well for several weeks.

• If greens are attached, remove them before storing.

Prepping Rutabagas

• Trim the ends, then peel with a sharp knife or sturdy vegetable peeler.

• Cut into evenly sized pieces so they cook at the same rate.

• Rutabagas take a bit longer than potatoes to cook, but they soften beautifully.

Creamy Rutabaga, Parsnip and Cheddar Soup

Serves 6

Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup chopped onion

2 stalks celery, sliced

2 large rutabagas, peeled and diced

2 parsnips, peeled and sliced

5 cups less-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 tablespoon pureed chipotles in adobo

1 ½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup sour cream

To serve (optional):

Chopped parsley

Sour cream or crème fraiche

Directions

1. In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the shallots and the celery and sauté for about 4 minutes, until tender. Add the rutabagas and parsnips and stir, then pour in the broth, raise the heat to high and bring to a simmer. Lower the heat to medium and simmer, partially covered, for about 30 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

2. Use an immersion blender to puree the vegetables right in the pot, or carefully transfer the vegetables and some of the liquid in batches to a food processor or blender and puree until smooth. Return the soup to the pot, if needed, and over low heat stir in the chipotles in adobo and sprinkle in the cheese slowly, stirring as you do, until the cheese is melted. Add the sour cream and heat until heated through. Serve hot, with chopped parsley and a bloop of sour cream or crème fraiche if desired.

