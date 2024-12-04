How common is ‘mansplaining’ in DC?

When you think of D.C., monuments, memorials and the Metro may come to mind, but according to a recent study, "mansplaining" might not.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines “mansplaining” as the explanation of something by a man, typically to a woman, in a manner regarded as condescending or patronizing. But you probably already knew that.

According to a November survey conducted by JeffBet and North Star Inbound marketing agency, D.C. ranks as the 20th city you’re most likely to encounter a mansplainer. They talked to more than 2,000 women, analyzing responses from 40 of the 50 states and D.C. with the hope of providing statistical data that could validate the oftentimes frustrating experience.

While Portland, Oregon; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Boston, Massachusetts, were the three cities with the most mansplainers, D.C. tied for 20th along with Indianapolis and New Orleans.

The “City of Brotherly Love,” Philadelphia, was listed as the city with the least number of mansplainers.

According to the poll, 68% of women experience mansplaining on a weekly basis. And 56% of the women polled said they’ve run into a mansplainer at work, making the workplace the No. 1 spot for mansplaining. Home comes in second as the place women deal with mansplaining, and in third are more public places like grocery stores, mechanic shops or on a night out.

“Guys think they always know about cars,” said D.C. resident Trista Thomas. “So they’re most likely going to mansplain that.”

Of the women polled, 83% believe they have more relevant experience than the mansplainers they experienced.

Thomas and her friends, Savannah Dunahay and Katie Wardlaw, were visiting the D.C. Holiday Market and spoke to WTOP about their experiences with mansplainers.

Dunahay had an experience with mansplaining that had her friends laughing.

“A first date,” she told WTOP.

Yes, she was on a first date and the guy tried to explain something she knew quite well: “How to play poker, he was having a poker night. … I’m like ‘I play poker with my family,’ and he’s like, ‘I’ll teach you.’”

Dunahay said she did not play poker nor go on a second date with him.

Wardlaw said her early experience with mansplaining scarred her: “It was freshman year in high school and I still bring it up.”

The college student was working on a math project with a guy that she said had a crush on her.

“He was like, ‘Here, this is how you do it,’” Wardlow said. “I said, ‘I know.’ I was beside myself. I take pride in being good at math.”

While mansplaining does happen in the workplace and at school, Vicky and her daughter Alexis explained it also happens at home.

Vicky said one of her sons would most likely mansplain to her on topics like politics and the world of sports.

“It’s like they believe only guys can know about action films, comedians and comic books,” said Alexis.

Asked if knew how to put a stop to a guy’s mansplaining, Charlotte said, “I don’t feel like that is going to happen anytime soon.”

