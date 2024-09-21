AP PHOTOS: Thousands of beer lovers descend on Munich for Oktoberfest

MUNICH (AP) — Oktoberfest has opened in Munich after the ceremonial beer keg-tapping. Mayor Dieter Reiter officially started the 189th…

MUNICH (AP) — Oktoberfest has opened in Munich after the ceremonial beer keg-tapping. Mayor Dieter Reiter officially started the 189th Oktoberfest at noon when he inserted the tap into the first keg. The celebration runs through Oct. 6 in 18 large tents covering the fairground and is considered the world’s largest folk festival.

