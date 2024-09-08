A patient photographer captures ‘Deadpool’ in a spontaneous moment at Comic-Con

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Matías Delacroix has been taking photos for The Associated Press since 2019. The award-winning Chilean photojournalist,…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Matías Delacroix has been taking photos for The Associated Press since 2019. The award-winning Chilean photojournalist, currently based in Panama City, has covered some of the biggest events in Latin America for the AP. They include the COVID-19 pandemic, the aftermath of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, soccer great Pelé’s funeral, Javier Milei’s election in Argentina, Nicolas Maduro’s election in Venezuela, and the 2023 Pan American Games among other moments. This is what he had to say about this extraordinary photo.

Why this photo?

I’m always looking to capture everyday moments. With Deadpool on everyone’s mind due to the new movie “ Deadpool & Wolverine,” I knew I’d find plenty of fans in costume at a Comic-Con event. It was just a matter of patience to find a moment that would grab the audience’s attention and make it a standout feature in our photo report.

How I made this photo

When I finally spotted my Deadpool, I followed him from a distance for over 15 minutes, waiting for a spontaneous moment rather than something staged. He slyly removed his mask, drank water outside the men’s room and, after putting his mask back on and stashing his things in a shopping bag, I captured the moment with the set that I always carry with me: a Sony A1 with a 35mm f/1.4 lens.

Why this photo works

This photo works because it playfully captures a Deadpool fan in a fun, unexpected moment, perfectly reflecting the character’s irreverent and morally ambiguous personality. It contrasts with the man’s original intention of participating in a costume contest, adding an extra layer of charm and humor to the scene.

___ For more extraordinary AP photography, click here.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.