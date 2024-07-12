‘It’s a blessing’: Free medical clinic at RFK Festival Grounds offers everything from new glasses to surgery

If you’re in need of medical services and can’t afford it, Liberty and Health Alliance is hosting a free "mega-clinic" at the RFK Festival Grounds in D.C. until Sunday.

The clinic offers services such as dental, vision, cardiology, pediatric, mental health and surgical care.

This is president and CEO Dr. Lela Lewis’ 11th time organizing the massive, and free, health clinic.

“Ninety-percent of the patients are working-class, poor. And so what happens is they just don’t quite meet criteria,” Dr. Lewis said. “Whether it be Medicaid, or whatever the situation is, perhaps they just fall right between those brackets, and they’re not able to get the services that they need. Or they have insurance, but they can’t afford the copays and the deductibles, so it comes down to a question of: should they put food on the table? Or should they pay for those much needed services? And that’s where we come in.”

Marvel Henderson, from D.C., calls these free services “a blessing.” She was able to get new glasses at the clinic and added that due to gaps in the health care system and Medicaid, she wasn’t financially able to do so before Friday.

“It’s a major, major opportunity to be able to actually not have to suffer or fall short in my finances because I can’t afford my glasses,” said Henderson.

Some of the specific services the clinic offers includes X-rays, teeth extractions, Pap smears, physicals and massage therapy.

To make the free clinic possible, nearly 500 volunteers from across the country and world come to D.C.

Hadassah Mendoza, one of the volunteers, is a student at the University of Arizona and is panning to apply to medical school.

“I believe that everyone deserves the right to have their health needs met,” said Mendoza. “It is so important that everyone gets a chance to get something that they need taken care of.”

Liberty and Health Alliance also believes in holistic health and also offered services, such as free clothing, lunch, legal services and haircuts.

Carmen Perwaiz, from Arlington, brought her neighbor who just moved from a South Asian country and left with a new hairdo herself. She said the clinic is important because even some people who are insured can’t afford their copays and deductibles.

“Health care is more than what we think of as medical care, it’s also self-care,” said Perwaiz. “Something as simple as getting a haircut just makes you feel lighter, physically and mentally.”

The clinic began Thursday, July 11, and your last chance to visit is on Sunday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the RFK Festival Grounds’ Lot 8.

