NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published May 12, 2024, about a new family visiting room for prisoners at New York’s Rikers Island jail complex, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the agency that operates the facility in one reference. It is the Department of Correction, not the Department of Corrections.

