FDA proposes ban on this type of hair straightener

Hair straighteners and hair smoothing products are often marketed for and used by Black women. But the Food and Drug Administration plans to ban hair straighteners that release formaldehyde gas — a chemical that can cause uterine cancer.

Clinton Jones, owner of the Magnum Opus salon in North Arlington, Virginia, told WTOP he plans to stop using these types of straighteners. His staff is eager to style hair another way.

“We’re always thinking about ways that we can alter, change and shape,” Jones said. “Hair is a woman’s No. 1 accessory.”

Jones should know — he’s been a hairstylist for nearly 30 years. So when hair straighteners and smoothing products hit the market, he said it changed the game.

“It changed a lot of people’s lives because it really answered the question of, ‘How can I get rid of my frizzy hair if I live in humid climates?'” Jones said.

But Jones had no idea formaldehyde used in these chemical products could put a woman’s health at risk. “Formaldehyde is in a ton of products. So, why is it dangerous in this one?”

Most hair straightening products and processes like perms and keratin treatments release formaldehyde gas, a known carcinogen, and that is likely increasing the chances of Black, Asian and Latina women getting uterine cancer, according to the FDA.

“If the FDA bans the product, I am going to absolutely stop using it,” Jones said.

These straighteners are not only dangerous to the clients who are having their hair treated; hair stylists are also at risk. Even products that don’t include formaldehyde on their ingredients label — or that claim to be “formaldehyde free” — can still expose salon workers to the chemical.

Some products simply don’t list their formaldehyde content on the label, which is a violation of regulations, and others contain other substances that can release formaldehyde during use — for example, when they’re heated during flat-ironing or blow-drying, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

For hairstylist Lizette Fry, it’s a wake-up call.

“If I can avoid something that I feel like it is invasive or dangerous, I kind of stay away from it,” Fry said.

The FDA drafted rules for a ban in 2016 and says the hair straightening ban could take effect next year. In the meantime, they recommend keeping a close eye on the labels of your hair products and speaking to a hair professional about what products are safe.