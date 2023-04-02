The 10 most enjoyable jobs for older workers

Whether you want an encore career or are simply looking to make some extra money while semi-retired, here are 10 job options for those over age 50 to consider.

Like many of their younger counterparts, older workers are reevaluating how they spend their time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly six in 10 workers older than age 50 have been reprioritizing how their jobs fit into their lives, according to AARP’s 2023 Value of Experience report.

One way they may be doing that is by considering different employment. With years of workplace experience under their belts, they may already have savings, benefits and retirement plans from earlier jobs, as well as the insight to know what type of work appeals to them.

“You’re talking about a generation that has transformed the industry of work as we know it,” says Justin Guest, vice president of Engage Life for Atria Senior Living. He notes many older Americans were pioneers in integrating technology into the workplace, and that experience has given them valuable expertise and perspective.

[READ: 11 Seasonal Jobs for Retirees.]

Some jobs are simply more age-friendly than others, as well, according to a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research in 2022. The authors note that older workers have distinct skills and preferences, such as a desire for greater autonomy and fewer job hazards.

Whether you want an encore career or are simply looking to make some extra money while semi-retired, here are 10 job options for those over age 50 to consider.

— Clergy.

— Tour guide.

— Business owner.

— Maintenance worker.

— Retail salesperson.

— Teacher.

— Financial planner.

— Counselor or life coach.

— Consultant.

— Any job that captures your imagination.

Clergy

A top concern for older workers is having a job that provides meaning, and no job scores as more enjoyable for older workers than that of clergy. That’s according to a 2017 survey of more than 6,000 workers age 62 and older conducted by the Urban Institute, a think tank. Nearly two-thirds of seniors in this profession say they really enjoy what they do.

This career checks a lot of boxes when it comes to what older workers like about employment. It provides social connections, offers a meaningful line of work, can be flexible and provides opportunities to help others.

Tour Guide

When it comes to age-friendly jobs, the NBER working paper taps guides as a top choice for those age 50 and older. These jobs rely heavily on soft skills such as interpersonal communication, which can be a strength for many older workers.

“As tour guides, they bring unique perspectives and insights to the table that enrich visitors’ experiences in ways no one else could,” notes Eva Chan, a career counselor and certified professional resume writer with the website Resume Genius.

What’s more, many tour guide positions offer flexibility, something valued by 79% of workers age 50 and older, according to AARP.

Business Owner

After decades of taking orders from someone else, older workers may be ready to be their own boss.

“A large number of older people are ideally suited to entrepreneurship,” says Mary Cannon, a business lawyer who founded the upcoming coaching app goodcounsl. “They’re already experienced in life and business. They are more likely to know and accept their true selves.”

There’s no need to stick with your current industry, either. Cannon says some of the most successful business launches she’s assisted with involved clients who pivoted to a completely new field.

[READ: 3 Steps to Change Your Career at Any Age]

Maintenance Worker

Working in maintenance is not the flashiest job, but it can be a perfect position for seniors who want less stressful employment on a full-time or part-time basis.

“We have folks who have transitioned into maintenance positions,” Guest says. For residents of Atria Senior Living communities who find work at their property, it provides a way to earn extra income without having to make a commute.

An easy commute is a “must have job characteristic” for 88% of workers age 50 and older, the AARP Value of Experience report finds.

Retail Salesperson

Working in a retail store isn’t the most lucrative job available to older workers, but it’s hard to beat when it comes to flexible hours.

What’s more, retail sales positions can be found in a variety of stores, making it possible to find a job that matches a person’s personal interests. These jobs also allow employees to interact with customers as well as share their knowledge, two attributes that can make the work appealing.

Teacher

Schools value experienced educators and are often willing to accommodate their work needs. Retired teachers are often welcomed back as substitutes, while postsecondary schools may look for experienced professionals to teach on a part-time basis.

“Teaching as an adjunct (professor) is another great job for an older worker,” says Paul Dillon, who teaches a course on veterans’ issues at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University. “It offers a chance to pass along your skills and experience to another generation.”

With the advent of online education, some teaching jobs may not even require instructors to travel to campus.

Financial Planner

For those who have experience with investing, one of the best jobs for older workers may be that of a financial planner. These positions lend themselves well to flexible working arrangements and can be done on a part-time basis for those who want to be semi-retired.

A related option would be to consider an encore career in insurance sales. Since the industry is all about building relationships, older insurance sales agents benefit from the large network of connections they have acquired throughout the years.

Overall, jobs in finance, insurance and real estate have the highest average age-friendliness, according to the NBER working paper.

Counselor or Life Coach

Although a distant second to clergy, counselors have the second-most enjoyable job for older workers, according to the Urban Institute study. Nearly half of those employed in this field report they enjoy their jobs.

Depending on the state, counseling jobs may have specific education and/or licensure requirements. Not all older workers will qualify to work as a counselor, but becoming a life coach may be a viable alternative. These jobs offer a less formal way to provide guidance to others.

“They draw on their extensive life experiences to help clients navigate challenges and achieve their goals,” Chan says. “(It’s) truly making an impact on others.”

[Read: Best Gig Economy Jobs.]

Consultant

If someone enjoys their current career, there is no reason to change fields when they get older. Instead of leaving their profession, they could switch from being an employee to a consultant.

“Becoming a consultant on your own … in your field of endeavor is a great job for an older worker,” Dillon says. “It offers a chance to set your own hours and work at your own pace while making an income.”

Companies in a variety of fields, such as business, IT, management and accounting, may use consultants. In some cases, workers will be brought on to help with specific projects, while others may be asked to mentor new employees. Older workers who have a good relationship with their current employer may be able to continue as a consultant for their firm even after they retire.

Any Job That Captures Your Imagination

Don’t make the mistake of thinking only certain jobs are appropriate or enjoyable for those older than age 50.

“Ultimately, the most enjoyable job for older workers will depend on their individual interests and goals,” says Jon Morgan, CEO of Venture Smarter, a consulting firm that assists startups and small businesses. “It’s essential to consider what type of work will bring the most satisfaction and fulfillment in this stage of life.”

Consider your personal goals and needs to find a position that will be the perfect fit. Any job can be an enjoyable job for older workers, and everyone needs to figure out what that occupation is for themselves.

[See: The 25 Best Jobs of 2023.]

More from U.S. News

Best Remote Working Jobs

The 15 Best Jobs That Help People

Jobs That Keep You on Your Feet

The 10 Most Enjoyable Jobs for Older Workers originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/30/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.