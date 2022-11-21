Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Home » Lifestyle News » Pop-Tarts offering $15K for…

Pop-Tarts offering $15K for best gingerbread house built with breakfast pastries

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 21, 2022, 10:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The company behind Pop-Tarts is bringing back a gingerbread flavor for the holidays, and offering crafters a chance to win $15,000 for the best gingerbread house constructed with the breakfast pastries.

To enter the contest, build your Pop-Tarts gingerbread house and post a picture on Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #GingerbreadPopTartEntry.

Additional rules are posted online.

One lucky gingerbread house-building fan will win $15K from Pop-Tarts. (Courtesy Kellogg Company/Hand-out)

The competition marks the return of Gingerbread Pop-Tarts after nearly a decade off store shelves, this time with white icing and designs.

“Rather than building the same quaint, cookie-cutter gingerbread houses this year, we hope families will consider a crazy good renovation instead,” said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing and portable wholesome snacks, said in a news release. “We are reintroducing Gingerbread Pop-Tarts to inspire a new era of gingerbread house building that’s modern, memorable, and most importantly, delicious.”

If you need some inspiration, Pop-Tarts teamed up with home-listing service Zillow to list a Gingerbread Pop-Tarts house on the site, complete with cookies n’ crème kitchen countertops, frosted brown sugar cinnamon sofa and chocolate fudge reading nook.

The gingerbread house contest is open to people 13 and older and runs through 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Dec. 16.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Holiday News | Latest News | Lifestyle News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up