RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » Lifestyle News » 'One Mississippi' replaces state…

‘One Mississippi’ replaces state song that had racist roots

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 4:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is ditching a state song that’s based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation.

The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi” with a new song called “One Mississippi.” The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag.

“Go, Mississippi” uses the tune, but not the lyrics, from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. “Roll With Ross” included the lyrics, “For segregation, 100%. He’s not a moderate, like some of the gents.”

Barnett unsuccessfully resisted integration of the University of Mississippi in 1962. Legislators adopted a state song that year setting new words to his campaign music: “Go, Mississippi, keep rolling along. Go, Mississippi, you cannot go wrong.”

The new state song was composed by country music singer and songwriter Steve Azar, who’s a Mississippi native, for the state’s 2017 bicentennial celebration.

The lyrics of “One Mississippi” play on the hide-and-seek counting game (One Mississippi … two Mississippi … three Mississippi …). The song uses familiar images, including magnolia trees, fried catfish, hurricanes and kudzu.

The new law also creates a committee to recommend that legislators designate additional state songs later. Tennessee is among states with multiple official songs.

____ Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

HHS aims to merge patient data across networks with new health IT system

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up