Amid record number of family caregivers, what to know about finding relief for fatigue

A record 42 million Americans are serving as family caregivers for loved ones 50 or older, according to a new study by the senior living organization, Seniorly.

The figure, which represents roughly 1 in 6 U.S. adults, has grown by nearly 25% over the past five years.

Increasingly, family caregivers are facing strain.

“With COVID, there is a huge rise in caregiver fatigue,” said Marlena del Hierro, vice president of Seniorly partnerships.

Over the past six years, the percentage of family caregivers who report their own health declining has jumped from 12% to 21%. When looking at out-of-pocket costs, family caregivers are now spending an average of 26% of their income.

Often, the strain comes from the fact that family caregivers are essentially working a “double shift” — holding down a job outside the home and then providing care to an adult loved one at home. About 40% of those receiving care live in the home of their caregivers, according to Seniorly.

Maryland ranks in the top five states for multigenerational households, according to U.S. Census Bureau data cited by Seniorly. Multigenerational households are those with adult residents of at least two generations.

In Maryland, 4.6% of households are multigenerational. In Virginia, it’s 3.6% and in D.C., it’s just under 3%.

Care managers, which can be hired by families, can provide support and help deal with fatigue. Del Hierro said respite is crucial in avoiding burnout and many grants are available.

“Do your research. Don’t assume that you have to pay privately for some of these resources. Make sure that you are getting respite,” Del Hierro said.

Support services highlighted by Seniorly include: